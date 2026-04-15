Ghana: 'Mission Man' Queiroz Takes Over As Ghana Head Coach

Veteran football coach Carlos Queiroz described himself as a man on a mission as he took charge of the Ghana national side just over two months before they play their first match at the 2026 World Cup.

"This is not just another job," said the 73-year-old after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the appointment.

"It is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people."

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Queiroz starts three weeks after leaving his post as coach of an Oman squad that he failed to steer to the 2026 World Cup.

He replaces Otto Addo who was sacked last month following four defeats on the trot in friendly matches.

"Coach Queiroz begins work immediately," the GFA said in a statement.

Queiroz launched his coaching career with the Portugal under-17 side in 1988. Over the next three years, he oversaw the country's youth teams before he was appointed boss of Portugal's senior team.

He left after Portugal bungled their campaign to reach the 1994 World Cup.

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Over the following three decades, Queiroz led club sides such as Sporting, Real Madrid, Nagoya Grampus and national teams in Egypt, South Africa, Colombia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

He was at the helm of Iran when they appeared at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Ghana - nicknamed the Black Stars - advanced to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada from a qualifying group that included Madagascar, Mali, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

They will open their World Cup Group L campaign on 17 June against Panama at the BMO Field in Toronto. Six days later, they take on England at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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Ghana play Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Queiroz will lead the squad for the first time in a warm-up game against World Cup hosts Mexico in Puebla on 22 May.

Ghana will play Wales in Cardiff on 2 June and then return to North America for their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to boast 48 teams in the 96-year history of the tournament.

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The top two from each of the 12 groups will advance automatically to the last-32 knockout stages along with the eight best third-placed teams.

The competition kicks off on 11 June with a match between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The final will be held on 19 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.