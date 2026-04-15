Nigeria: Journalists Shut Out As El-Rufai's Son Confirms Father's Bail

14 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Hon Bello El-Rufai, son of former Governor Nasri El-Rufai, says a Federal High Court in Kaduna State has granted bail to his father.

According to the Federal lawmaker, who was inside the court where journalists were denied access to, the family s working to fulfil the bail conditions.

"We are happy that Malam has been granted bail. The bail conditions will be met because we believe in the rule of law," he said.

Efforts to speak with counsel to the defendant, Ubong Akpan (SAN), were unsuccessful as he declined comment, stating that the lead counsel would address the press.

Also confirming the development, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and close in ally of El-Rufai, Hayatudeen Lawal Makarfi, said some conditions were attached to the bail.

He expressed optimism that the conditions would soon be met.

Earlier, the Independent Corrupt Practises and other offences related Commission (ICPC) arraigned El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Court where the bail hearing was postponed to April 21, 2026.

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