Nigerians Berate Skit Maker Cute Abiola for Sharing Wife's Delivery Through Caesarean Section

Skit maker Cute Abiola is facing backlash from Nigerians for releasing the video of his wife's childbirth delivery through caesarean section.

While the video showed moments around the delivery, much of the conversation online has focused less on the birth itself and more on the decision to film and share such a private experience.

Several users criticised the move, calling it unnecessary and attention-seeking. Some argued that not everything should be turned into content, especially sensitive medical moments involving a partner.

Others went further, questioning the hospital's role, saying medical environments should maintain stricter boundaries and not allow recordings of that nature.

A few also suggested that the skitmaker may have approached the situation from a content-first perspective, accusing him of prioritising engagement over privacy.