Nigeria: Insecurity Will End After Elections - Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has linked the recent surge in insecurity across Nigeria to the build-up to the upcoming elections, expressing optimism that the situation will improve shortly after the polls.

Akpabio made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering a goodwill remake during the official commissioning of the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, an event attended by President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials.

According to him, political actors unsettled by the Tinubu administration's performance were behind the worsening security situation.

"Insecurity is increasing because election is coming, because people don't know what to do again. Immediately after the election, two weeks after the election, the insecurity will stop. The insecurity is being sponsored by people," Akpabio said.

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The Senate President commended Tinubu's leadership, insisting that the President was "doing the right thing," while urging Nigerians to remain patient with the current administration.

He also took a swipe at opposition figures, particularly Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, accusing them of inconsistency and political instability.

"Opposition is in disarray, someone got six million votes and abandoned the party, abandoned the six million votes and went shopping for another platform and they are blaming the ruling party," he said.

Akpabio further praised the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch Adedeji, describing him as a rare tax official who enjoys public goodwill.

"Zacch has done very well and Nigerians are happy with him. Even in the Bible, people don't like tax collectors, but he is the first tax-man that Nigerians love," he added.

The commissioning ceremony drew a high-profile audience, including Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume.

Also present were National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and several state governors, including Babagana Zulum, Charles Soludo, Caleb Mutfwang, Hope Uzodimma, and Usman Ododo.

The newly inaugurated NRS headquarters, described as a world-class facility, comprises three towers with 16 floors and can accommodate approximately 3,000 personnel.

The development followed the signing of the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act by President Tinubu in June 2025, which formally transformed the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) into the Nigerian Revenue Service.