Liberia: Power, Roads, and Missing Funds - Rep. Benson Says District 17 'Has Not Received a Dime Since 2024'

Monrovia - Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Benson Jr. has outlined progress and persistent gaps in key development priorities, assuring residents that efforts to expand electricity, improve roads, and clarify funding concerns remain ongoing amid growing public frustration.

Electricity Expansion: "It Is Just a Matter of Time"

Benson acknowledged that limited access to electricity continues to top the list of concerns across the district, noting that the current expansion is being implemented through a joint initiative between the World Bank and the Government of Liberia.

According to him, the project is advancing in phases, with Phase One already completed and Phase Two expected to begin within weeks. He said teams from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have been deployed in several communities to conduct awareness and sensitization activities ahead of the rollout.

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"It is just a matter of time," Benson assured, even as he admitted the frustration among residents who see power infrastructure in nearby areas but remain unconnected.

The lawmaker emphasized that he continues to push national authorities to ensure equitable distribution of electricity across District #17.

Road Conditions: Interim Fixes Amid Long-Term Promises

Turning to infrastructure, Benson addressed mounting concerns over the condition of the Baker Road, particularly in the Frank Gibbons area.

He disclosed that the road has been earmarked for pavement--either asphalt or concrete--in the next national budget. However, in the absence of immediate funding, his office has undertaken interim interventions, including the construction of a mini-bridge at a key point previously linked to criminal activity.

He further revealed that laterite will be applied to the road within weeks to improve accessibility while residents await full-scale rehabilitation.

Community Safety: Strengthening "Crime Watch"

On security, Benson described the "Crime Watch" initiative as a critical community-based effort, pledging to explore ways to strengthen the program.

However, he cautioned that addressing crime and safety concerns requires time, coordination, and sustained engagement from both authorities and residents.

Yekekoloba Claims: "No Knowledge of Money Exchange"

Responding to allegations surrounding the reported removal of residents from Yekekoloba and claims of financial dealings tied to the process, Benson firmly denied any involvement or knowledge.

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He stated that he is unaware of any money being exchanged in relation to the situation.

Development Funds Controversy: "Not a Dime Since 2024"

In a strong and direct statement, Benson urged that he be quoted on record regarding legislative and social development funding.

"District 17 has not received a dime," he stressed.

He asserted that the district has not benefited from any legislative project funds or social development funds since 2024, distancing himself from claims by some colleagues suggesting otherwise.

According to him, the last known project tied to such funding was the construction of two bridges in Cheeseburg, executed through a contractor.

Commitment to Constituents

Benson concluded by reaffirming his commitment to advocating for District #17, stressing that efforts to deliver on electricity, road infrastructure, and community safety remain a top priority.

He maintained that despite delays and challenges, progress is being pursued, with the goal of ensuring tangible improvements for residents across the district.