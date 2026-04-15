Liberia: Govt Releases Three Major Food Security Reports

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has unveiled three major national reports aimed at strengthening food and nutrition security, improving early warning systems, and guiding evidence-based interventions across the country.

The reports--the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2025, the Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) 2025, and the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan (CPP)--were jointly launched in Monrovia, marking what officials describe as a pivotal step toward building a more resilient and data-driven national food system.

According to the Ministry, the coordinated launch reflects a government-wide commitment to evidence-based planning, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term food and nutrition security for all Liberians.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah said the reports represent essential tools for improving national response mechanisms and addressing persistent food security challenges.

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"These documents are essential to guiding our national response to food and nutrition challenges," Dr. Nuetah said. "They reflect our commitment to evidence-based planning, coordinated action, and proactive intervention to protect vulnerable populations."

He acknowledged that despite ongoing efforts, Liberia continues to face significant pressures on its food systems, including climate variability, economic constraints, and disruptions in global supply chains, all of which continue to affect vulnerable households.

The first of the three documents, the Global Hunger Index 2025, provides an international benchmark for measuring Liberia's progress in addressing hunger. According to Dr. Nuetah, the index will strengthen accountability and help track performance in reducing hunger over time.

The second report, the Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey 2025, presents the most up-to-date nationally representative data on food security, nutrition, and livelihoods. It replaces the 2018 survey and is expected to serve as a critical evidence base for policy formulation, resource allocation, and targeted interventions in counties and communities most at risk.

The third document, the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan, builds on the findings of the GHI and CFSNS. It establishes a unified national framework for early warning, risk assessment, and rapid response to emerging food security threats.

The plan is intended to improve coordination among government institutions, development partners, and county authorities, while shifting the country's approach from reactive crisis response to proactive prevention.

"We must not wait for crises to occur before taking action," Dr. Nuetah emphasized. "This plan enables us to respond early, protect livelihoods, and prevent communities from falling deeper into vulnerability."

The launch also drew participation from international partners, including the United Nations system. Representing the UN, Pascaline Barankeba described the initiative as a significant milestone in Liberia's food security journey.

She praised the government's effort but cautioned that challenges remain, particularly for vulnerable populations across the country.

"The assessments launched today remind us that the pace and scale of progress remain a cause for concern," she said.

Barankeba urged stakeholders to move quickly from analysis to implementation, stressing the urgency of addressing hunger and malnutrition.

"Let today mark the moment we shift from data to delivery--no child or woman should be left behind by hunger and malnutrition," she added.

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The launch brought together senior government officials, development partners, civil society actors, and international organizations, underscoring broad support for strengthening Liberia's food security systems.

Dr. Nuetah closed the event by thanking partners for their technical and financial support in developing the 2025 survey and the Crisis Preparedness Plan. He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that the findings are translated into concrete actions that improve livelihoods and strengthen national resilience.

The new reports are expected to play a central role in shaping Liberia's food security policies, improving coordination among institutions, and strengthening the country's capacity to anticipate and respond to future hunger-related crises.