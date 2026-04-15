Somalia: Somaliland President Outlines Reforms, Recognition Push in Annual Address

Hargeisa — Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Tuesday set out his government's achievements, challenges and priorities in a State of the Nation address to parliament, highlighting security reforms, economic resilience and a renewed push for international recognition.

Addressing a joint session of both houses, Irro said Somaliland remained stable despite regional and economic pressures, describing it as "a beacon of peace, democracy and good governance in the Horn of Africa."

He pointed to major reforms in the security sector, including the integration of 6,000 newly trained personnel into the armed forces, the establishment of a military pensions authority and the launch of a national cyber security unit.

"For the first time, a comprehensive National Security Strategy has been developed," Irro said, adding that the measures were aimed at strengthening sovereignty and modernising defence institutions.

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On internal stability, the president acknowledged ongoing tensions in both western and eastern regions, but said progress had been made through reconciliation efforts, particularly in Sanaag. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to dialogue in eastern Sool.

"Peace is the supreme foundation upon which all human progress rests," he said, warning that authorities would act against any group inciting violence.

Irro also stressed the importance of governance reforms, highlighting anti-corruption measures and decentralisation efforts to improve public service delivery.

"Delays in elections pose a serious threat to our democracy," he said, adding that the National Electoral Commission would determine the timeline for upcoming polls.

Despite global and regional disruptions, including tensions affecting Red Sea trade routes, Irro said Somaliland's economy had shown resilience.

He noted that cargo volumes at Berbera port rose by 27% in 2025, while livestock exports reached around 3.6 million head. The national budget increased by 20%, alongside a 9% reduction in spending, reflecting tighter fiscal controls.

Key economic reforms included the implementation of a Treasury Single Account to improve transparency and management of public finances.

The president said investments in infrastructure and public services had expanded access to essential services, including roads, water systems and electricity.

He added that nationwide fibre-optic expansion and the near completion of a National Data Center would support digital transformation and e-government services.

In social sectors, Irro highlighted the construction of schools and expansion of healthcare services, including the launch of a National Health Information System and training of more than 2,500 health professionals.

On foreign policy, Irro reiterated that securing international recognition remained Somaliland's top priority, describing Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a "historic milestone."

"Recognition is not merely symbolic, it is a gateway to economic opportunity and global engagement," he said.

He said Somaliland had increased its international engagement through participation in global forums such as the World Economic Forum and the World Governments Summit, helping to attract investment and strengthen partnerships.

On regional relations, Irro said Somaliland was committed to constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, particularly Ethiopia.

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"Somaliland's sovereignty has reached a point of irreversibility. The only viable path forward is peaceful relations between two neighbouring states based on mutual respect and cooperation," he said.

However, he warned that external opposition to Somaliland's recognition efforts remained a challenge.

Irro also highlighted economic pressures caused by rising fuel and import costs linked to instability in the Middle East and Red Sea, which contributed to a 23% drop in government revenue in early 2026.

Turning to future priorities, the president said his government would prioritise economic diversification, domestic production and infrastructure development.

"The progress we seek depends on unity, strong institutions and public trust," he said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)