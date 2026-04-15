Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Team Unleashes 'Oli Power' to Slide Past Burundi's Gender Light in Continental Duel

14 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Cairo, Egypt — The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) volleyball team delivered a brutal masterclass on Day Two of the 2026 CAVB Women's African Volleyball Club Championship, overpowering Burundi's Gender Light Club (GLC) in a lopsided Pool B encounter.

From the opening serve, the Kenyan powerhouse left no doubt about their title ambitions, overwhelming the Burundian debutants with a relentless offensive barrage.

KPC, often referred to as the "Oil Queens," utilized their superior height and international experience to shut down GLC's net play from the onset.

This emphatic 3-0 victory follows KPC's opening day win over Ghana's KSC, firmly placing them at the top of Pool B as the tournament heads toward the knockout rounds. While GLC showed flashes of resilience, they were ultimately unable to counter the depth of a KPC roster that features several Kenyan national team stars.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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