Nigeria: NANS Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Abucted Unijos Student, Threatens Nationwide Protest

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and Plateau State Government over the abduction of a University of Jos (UNIJOS) student, John Arum, warning of a nationwide protest and shutdown of socio-economic and academic activities if urgent action was not taken to rescue him.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its National President, Olushola Oladoja, the student body condemned the kidnapping of Arum, describing it as a reflection of the worsening insecurity situation across Nigeria, particularly the vulnerability of students.

NANS said Arum was abducted while travelling to Kaduna State, adding that disturbing visuals of his captivity were already in circulation on social media.

"The National Association of Nigerian Students expresses its utmost grief, outrage, and condemnation over the abduction of one of our own, John Arum, a student of the University of Jos, who was kidnapped while travelling to Kaduna," the statement read.

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The association further alleged that footage from the victim's captivity sent by his abductors to his class Whatsapp group showed "duress and inhumane conditions, brutality, and torture," while also revealing that they were demanding a ransom of ₦30 million for his release.

Describing the incident as part of a broader national security crisis, NANS said the attack underscored the increasing danger faced by students and ordinary citizens across the country.

"The horrifying incident that has happened to John is yet another grim reminder of the steady and unacceptable decline in the safety and security of Nigerian citizens, especially students, who continue to be vulnerable targets of criminal elements across the country," it stated.

The student body also criticised what it described as the slow and inadequate response of security agencies and government authorities, warning that failure to act decisively could worsen public frustration and embolden criminal groups.

"Silence, delay, or half-measures in moments when decisive and brutal actions are required only embolden perpetrators and deepen public despair," the statement added.

NANS demanded the immediate deployment of intelligence and security resources to secure Arum's release, as well as consistent public updates on ongoing rescue efforts. It also called for stronger national measures to curb kidnapping and violent crimes.

"As an organisation, our demands are bold and very clear, and failure to meet these demands within the stipulated timeframe will compel Nigerian students... to embark on a nationwide solidarity protest and total shutdown of socio-economic and academic activities across the country," it warned.

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Reaffirming its position, NANS insisted it would not remain silent in the face of continued attacks on students.

"Under my leadership, NANS will not remain silent or stand idly while our colleagues are hunted, abducted, and brutalised. It is unacceptable and must not continue. The time for decisive action is now," Oladoja stated.