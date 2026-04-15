Liberia: Youth Take Center Stage in Land Debate As National Dialogue Targets Disputes, Displacement

Published: April 14, 2026

Monrovia - Hundreds of young Liberians convened Tuesday at the European Union Delegation headquarters in Monrovia for a landmark National Youth Policy Dialogue on land governance, as stakeholders intensify efforts to confront rising land disputes, forced displacement, and weak regulatory systems.

Held under the theme "Youth at the Center of Land Governance, Land Use & Public-Private Partnership in Liberia," the forum elevated young people as key actors in shaping policies around land ownership, legal frameworks, and dispute prevention.

Youth Positioned at the Heart of Reform

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Organized by the Center for Public-Private Development (CEPPDEV), with support from ForumCiv and Social Empowerment Through Learning Liberia Inc. (SELL), the high-level engagement brought together policymakers, legal experts, civil society actors, traditional leaders, and development partners.

With more than 70% of Liberia's population comprising youth, organizers emphasized that young people are both the most affected by land conflicts and the future stewards of the country's land resources.

Bridging Knowledge Gaps in Land Laws

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening understanding of Liberia's land laws, acquisition processes, and the roles of institutions responsible for land administration.

The dialogue also examined critical gaps within existing legal and policy frameworks, particularly those that continue to fuel disputes across communities.

The initiative builds on gains from the 2018 Land Rights Act--widely seen as a historic step in recognizing customary land ownership--but stakeholders acknowledged that weak implementation, limited public awareness, and poor coordination among institutions remain major challenges.

Rising Conflicts, Growing Concerns

Organizers warned that unresolved land disputes are increasingly driving forced displacement, homelessness, and public distrust in governance systems--developments that threaten both social stability and economic progress.

The dialogue therefore focused on generating practical, youth-driven policy recommendations to promote transparency, accountability, and peaceful land governance nationwide.

From Dialogue to Solutions

Breakout sessions allowed participants to analyze real-life conflict scenarios and propose actionable solutions, while panel discussions explored issues such as customary land governance, gender equality in land ownership, and access to justice for marginalized groups.

A special Open Mic session provided a platform for young people to directly engage policymakers, share lived experiences, and propose reforms aimed at strengthening Liberia's land administration system.

"A Platform for Inclusive Participation"

Providing an overview, *sa D. Chon said the initiative was designed to ensure that young people understand and actively participate in land governance processes.

He noted that the collaboration between ForumCiv and CEPPDEV aims to promote equitable access to land ownership and use across all segments of society, including persons living with disabilities.

Broad Institutional Support

The one-day event drew participation from a wide range of institutions, including the Liberia Land Authority, Governance Commission, Independent Information Commission, Liberia National Students' Union, civil society organizations, and representatives from the World Food Forum.

Organizers said such broad collaboration is essential to achieving meaningful and inclusive policy outcomes.

From Conversation to Policy Action

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Abraham Varney praised partners--particularly ForumCiv and SELL--for their continued support in advancing land governance reforms.

He emphasized that the dialogue is intended to move beyond discussion toward concrete policy action.

Following the event, CEPPDEV is expected to produce a Youth Policy Brief capturing key findings and recommendations, which will serve as an advocacy tool to guide national decision-making.

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"This dialogue represents more than a conversation--it is a call to action for Liberia's youth to understand their rights, protect their communities, and actively shape the future of land governance in our country," Varney said.

A Step Toward Lasting Reform

As Liberia continues to grapple with land disputes that disrupt livelihoods and erode public trust, stakeholders expressed optimism that empowering youth with knowledge and policy awareness will help drive a more transparent and peaceful land governance system.

Organizers called on the public, media, youth groups, and community leaders to support ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening land security, preventing displacement, and promoting inclusive national development.

The National Youth Policy Dialogue is being hailed as a critical step toward closing knowledge gaps, deepening civic engagement, and ensuring that Liberia's next generation plays a decisive role in shaping the country's land governance future.