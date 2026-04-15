Somalia Enters Political Uncertainty As Parliament Term Expires

Mogadishu — The four-year term of Somalia's 11th parliament expired on Tuesday, pushing the Horn of Africa nation into a sensitive political phase amid mounting tensions over elections and constitutional changes.

Despite the parliamentary mandate ending, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud still has about one month remaining in his term, a situation the officials say could further complicate the political landscape.

The development comes after the federal government approved controversial constitutional amendments extending the mandates of state institutions to five years -- a move that has divided political actors.

Opposition figures, backed by some federal member states including Puntland and Jubbaland, said parliament's mandate has formally ended and called for increased international pressure to secure an inclusive electoral process.

They warned that any steps taken beyond constitutional timelines could deepen the rift between the government and its critics.

Meanwhile, Mohamud's administration is focusing on plans to hold regional elections in South West, Galmudug and Hirshabelle, which officials view as a pilot toward eventual nationwide one-person, one-vote elections.

Sources said opposition leaders are planning political meetings in Galkayo to coordinate their next steps, although internal disagreements have reportedly slowed efforts to unify their position.

Tensions are also rising in Mogadishu, with stakeholders closely watching developments amid concerns over potential instability.

Somalia now faces a challenging political transition, as international partners and citizens alike await a negotiated solution that could pave the way for stability and consensus.