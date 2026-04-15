Somalia: Somali Officials Brief Diplomats As Political Uncertainty Grows Over Elections

Mogadishu, Somalia — Senior Somali government officials led by Interior Minister Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh held a closed-door meeting with international diplomats in Mogadishu on Wednesday, amid growing political uncertainty following the expiry of parliament's term.

The meeting was also attended by Justice Minister Hassan Moallim and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar Mohamed, according to officials.

Somali authorities briefed representatives of foreign embassies and international organisations on the country's overall situation, highlighting what they described as progress on national priorities and state-building efforts.

Diplomats from missions based in Somalia and representatives of international bodies operating in the country took part in the discussions, which focused on political developments and governance reforms.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time after the term of Somalia's federal parliament expired without a formal agreement on the electoral framework. The situation has sparked intense political debate.

Opposition figures, including several former national leaders, have strongly criticised proposed constitutional amendments put forward by the government, saying the changes could lead to extensions of mandates for key constitutional institutions.

The government has not publicly announced a final electoral timeline, while discussions among political stakeholders continue.