Liberia: MOA, IFAD Conclude Nationwide Mission to Boost Food Self-Sufficiency, Rural Livelihoods in Liberia

The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has concluded a comprehensive nationwide Implementation Support Mission (ISM) designed to accelerate Liberia's drive toward food self-sufficiency and strengthen rural livelihoods.

The mission was conducted under two flagship initiatives: the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Investing in Livelihood Resilience and Soil Health in ACP Countries (ILSA) program. It brought together a joint team of international and national agricultural experts, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), and representatives from the Ministries of Public Works, Commerce, and Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

Over the course of the mission, the joint team carried out field assessments and technical reviews in Margibi, Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, and Maryland counties. The exercise focused on four priorities: strengthening project implementation, identifying operational bottlenecks, improving efficiency, and ensuring that project benefits reach farmers and rural communities more directly.

A central component of the mission was direct engagement with Farmers-Based Organizations (FBOs). In Margibi County, the God Favor Agriculture Group along the Kakata-Bong Mines road demonstrated its vegetable production activities across six hectares. Members highlighted how STAR-P support has transformed their operations and livelihoods.

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Farmers credited the project with providing critical inputs including grants, technical training, land-clearing tools, boots, and gloves. These interventions have led to measurable gains: increased crop yields, higher household incomes, and improved access to food. Many farmers reported that the additional income now helps cover school fees and healthcare costs for their families.

Despite the progress, farmers identified several challenges that require urgent attention. Key requests included irrigation systems to manage dry-season farming, improved rice seed varieties, modern storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses, mechanized equipment to scale production, and reliable access to stable markets. Some also called for deeper collaboration with the Liberia Marketing Association to address pricing volatility that continues to affect farmer incomes.

Speaking at the close of the mission, Pascaline Barankeba, IFAD Country Representative for Liberia and Sierra Leone, reaffirmed IFAD's long-term commitment to Liberia's agricultural transformation.

"We want to strengthen farmers to empower themselves, create jobs, attract young people to agriculture, and reduce poverty," Barankeba said. "Our goal is not just to support production. We are working to build resilient farming systems that can withstand climate challenges while improving incomes for rural households."

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STAR-P/ILSA Project Coordinator Stephen Marvie emphasized that the mission delivered actionable insights for the next phase of implementation.

"This mission has provided us with the opportunity to directly engage farmers, understand their challenges, and refine our interventions to ensure that support is more targeted, efficient, and impactful," Marvie said. "We are committed to scaling up successful models while addressing gaps identified during the field assessments to better serve farming communities across Liberia."

The mission encouraged FBOs to transition into formal cooperatives to strengthen bargaining power and access to finance. Technical teams also promoted climate-smart practices and intercropping systems designed to boost productivity, improve soil health, and build long-term sustainability.

Together, the STAR-P and ILSA initiatives represent a €5 million investment over 48 months. The programs aim to reach more than 5,300 smallholder farmers across Liberia. Core interventions focus on increasing agricultural productivity, strengthening value chains, promoting sustainable land use, and enhancing resilience to climate change.

The Ministry of Agriculture reaffirmed its commitment to work with development partners, county authorities, and farmer groups to advance inclusive agricultural growth, empower rural communities, and achieve national food security.