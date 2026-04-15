Nigeria: Kogi Group Calls for Sen Echocho's Re-Election, Cites Economic Gains

A coalition of civil society organisations under the Kogi East Political and Economic Summit Group (KEPESG) has called for the re-election of Jibrin Isah Echocho for a third term, describing it as a strategic move to restore the political relevance and economic fortunes of Kogi East Senatorial District.

The group made the call a world press briefing themed "A Clarion Call on the Need to Return Senator Jibrin Isa Echocho for a 3rd Term: Political and Economic Value to Kogi East in Perspective," held yesterday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists, KEPESG convener, Okpanachi Jacob, said the decision followed extensive consultations and a critical review of the political realities in Kogi East Senatorial District.

He said the endorsement was a deliberate and strategic response to the district's declining political influence since 2015.

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According to the group, Kogi East had consistently produced the governor of Kogi State prior to 2015 but has since lost significant political ground following the shift of power to another senatorial district.

This development, it said, underscores the need to strengthen representation at the national level.

"Returning Senator Echocho offers a pathway toward rebuilding our political relevance and advancing the socio-economic interests of our people," Jacob stated.

KEPESG identified several factors behind its endorsement, including the senator's legislative experience, national visibility and capacity to attract development opportunities.

It noted that his return to the National Assembly would enhance Kogi East's chances of securing principal leadership positions, thereby increasing its bargaining power.

The group also described the move as a step toward self-determination, urging the people of Kogi East to take control of their political future and resist what it termed the "politics of imposition" and "surrogacy."

"Leadership should be earned through competence, experience, and proven capacity--not handed out as political patronage," the group emphasised, calling on the political parties to prioritise credible and experienced candidates.

It further stressed the importance of continuity, noting that granting Echocho another term would allow him to consolidate ongoing developmental initiatives and reforms.

Reaffirming its nonpartisan stance, the group said its endorsement cuts across party lines and is based on merit and commitment to the development of Kogi East.