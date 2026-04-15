Nigeria: I Will Address Nigeria's Security Challenges If Elected President - - Malamai

15 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

An African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Abubakar Bello S. Malamai, has pledged to tackle Nigeria's security challenges if elected president in 2027.

Speaking in an interview, Malamai described the current security situation in the country as highly unfortunate, stressing the urgent need for decisive action.

Malamai said his administration would establish an effective security network aimed at achieving lasting peace across all states of the federation.

He further disclosed that his administration would be driven by an 11-point agenda designed to revitalise key sectors of the economy, including education, healthcare, agriculture, economic development, power, job creation and anti-corruption, among others.

Malamai, a large-scale farmer and businessman, noted that Nigeria is richly endowed with vast potential.

Describing himself as a disciplined individual, the aspirant said he strongly believes in the rule of law, due process and fairness.

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