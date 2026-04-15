Liberia: Senate Assures Passage of U.S.$45m Budget, Additional Banknotes Printing

Capitol Hill, April 15, 2026: Liberia's Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, has assured the Executive Branch of the Senate's commitment to approve President Joseph N. Boakai's proposed US$45 million supplementary budget and the authorization for printing additional banknotes.

The assurance was given on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, following the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) 's submission of the Draft FY2026 Supplementary Budget to the Liberian Senate.

The submission was made in keeping with Section 23.1 of the Amended and Restated Public Financial Management Law of 2009.

Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Anthony G. Myers, presented the budget document to Senate Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence on behalf of Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who is currently leading a Liberian government delegation to the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., United States.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after receiving the submission, Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence commended the MFDP for prioritizing increased investment in social services. She disclosed that the Senate was recalled from recess for two urgent matters: the approval of new banknotes and the passage of the supplementary budget.

"With four days already spent out of the ten-day sitting, the Senate will work tirelessly in the coming days to ensure these objectives are met in the interest of the nation," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate Plenary has mandated its Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget to thoroughly scrutinize the draft supplementary budget and report back to the full body for debate and subsequent passage.

For his part, Acting Minister Myers explained that the proposed supplementary budget is supported by US$40 million in delayed World Bank budget support for FY2025 and an additional US$5 million generated from domestic revenue overperformance during the same fiscal year. He noted that strong tax policy measures and improved tax administration efficiency accounted for the revenue gains, despite the delay in external budget support.

Myers emphasized that the supplementary budget reflects the government's commitment to improving citizens' livelihoods through targeted, people-centered interventions. More than 40 percent of the budget--approximately US$19.3 million--has been allocated to the health, education, and social development sectors, underscoring the government's focus on human capital development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the education sector will receive US$7.3 million to support teacher enrollment, expand school feeding programs, and clear outstanding obligations to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). The health sector has been allocated US$10.9 million to strengthen drug response initiatives and to acquire land for the construction of the National Children's Hospital. An additional US$1.05 million is earmarked for social development services to enhance community welfare and assist vulnerable populations.

To further improve service delivery, US$7.2 million, representing 15.9 percent of the budget, has been set aside for infrastructure and basic services. This includes US$4.02 million for the technical preparation and deployment of the government's "yellow machines" initiative.

Additionally, US$18.5 million has been allocated to other priority areas to address emerging needs and sustain ongoing government programs, including US$5.1 million to strengthen security, uphold the rule of law, and respond to evolving security challenges across the country.