The government, however, ordered a full investigation into the reported civilian casualties during the operation.

The Nigerian government has defended the 11 April airstrike on a market bordering Borno and Yobe State, describing it as a "deliberate, intelligence-led operation" that targeted terrorist elements.

The government, however, ordered a full investigation into the reported civilian casualties during the operation.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), as part of the operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force confronting insurgents in the North-east, bombed the border located in Jilli, killing many civilians.

Amnesty International estimated that more than 100 civilians were killed in the strikes. While military authorities emphasised that terrorists were the primary targets of the operation, they acknowledged possible civilian casualties and ordered an investigation into that. This follows a sustained media coverage.

In a press statement issued Tuesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Nigerian government reiterated that the strike targeted terrorists.

Mr Idris said the strike was "not an indiscriminate attack," but was conducted in "one of the most active insurgent corridors in the North-east," which had been designated a high-risk zone with clear security advisories restricting civilian presence.

"The Federal Government reiterates that this was a deliberate, intelligence-led operation, not an indiscriminate attack," he said.

Civilian casualties

The government expressed sympathy over reported civilian casualties, extending "its deepest condolences to the families of those affected" and noting that "every Nigerian life is sacred, and any loss of civilian life is deeply regretted."

Providing context for the operation, the statement said the strike followed sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in the Jilli axis, locally known as "Kasua Daulaye" (the terrorists' market), which it described as an insurgent-controlled enclave.

"Intelligence confirmed that Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives used the area to collect levies, procure supplies, and coordinate attacks," Mr Idris said.

He added that this assessment was reinforced by the arrest of a 15-year-old terrorists' courier in Ngamdu on 12 April, who reportedly admitted moving funds and logistics between Jilli and other locations.

The government also cited Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum as confirming that Jilli and Gazabure markets had been officially closed five years ago due to insurgent control, aligning with intelligence that informed the strike.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the area, Mr Idris noted that the axis has "consistently been identified as a major terrorist corridor," referencing an IED attack in January 2026 and coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheikh on 9 April linked to the same terror network.

He said the Nigerian Air Force, working with the Nigerian Army, executed the strike after a "rigorous targeting process" to disrupt terrorists' supply lines and degrade insurgents capacity.

Mr Idris noted the government has ordered a "full and independent investigation" to review intelligence, targeting, and execution, promising to "address any gaps and ensure accountability where needed."

"The protection of civilian lives remains a core obligation of the Armed Forces," he stated.

Mr Idris further disclosed that the government was working with Borno and Yobe state governments, as well as emergency agencies, to provide humanitarian support to affected families, while operational safeguards will be strengthened.

He also urged civilians to "strictly observe security advisories, avoid restricted zones, and cooperate with security agencies," stressing that public cooperation is essential in conflict areas.

Mr Idris called on the media to act responsibly, warning that "unverified reporting can mislead the public, embolden terrorists, and undermine national efforts."

"The Federal Government stresses that press freedom must be matched with responsibility," he said. "The public deserves verified and accurate information, especially on matters of national security."

Reaffirming its counter-terrorism efforts, Mr Idris said Nigeria remains committed to defeating terrorism through "concrete action," citing recent disclosures by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, that 386 convictions were secured from 508 terrorism-related cases at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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The convictions, involving Boko Haram and ISWAP suspects, included sentences up to life imprisonment for offences such as providing material support to insurgents.

According to him, observers from Amnesty International, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the National Human Rights Commission monitored the trials.

He also referenced the updated list of 48 individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing in Nigeria.

"The Federal Government remains resolute in its commitment to defeating terrorism and banditry. It will not allow the exploitation of tragic incidents to weaken national resolve or undermine the mission of the Armed Forces," said Mr Idris.

"The Government remains committed to greater precision, accountability, and sustained action until lasting peace is achieved," he added.