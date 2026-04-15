Liberia: Infrastructure Gaps Threaten Harper Port's Trade Potential

At a time when West Africa's maritime sector is expanding and regional ports are grappling with congestion, the Port of Harper in Maryland County is struggling to position itself as a viable trade hub due to persistent infrastructure and operational constraints.

The concerns were underscored during a recent assessment visit by the Deputy Managing Director for Operations at the National Port Authority (NPA), Emmanuel M. Horton, who toured the facility and held discussions with port authorities and staff.

While acknowledging incremental improvements, Horton warned that critical gaps in infrastructure, logistics, and operational capacity continue to limit the port's competitiveness.

"There is progress, but there is also a lot of work to be done," Horton said. "If we do not address the infrastructure deficit urgently, we risk losing out on major trade opportunities currently emerging in the region."

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Horton's warning comes at a strategic moment for Liberia. Across West Africa, major ports -- including Port of San Pedro as well as facilities in Ghana and Togo -- are experiencing heavy congestion due to rising trade volumes.

Maritime analysts say this presents a rare opportunity for Liberia to capture overflow traffic and reposition itself as a competitive logistics alternative. However, that opportunity risks slipping away due to underinvestment in secondary ports like Harper.

At the operational level, challenges remain stark. Port Manager Augustine Wakla Neufville II outlined a range of constraints affecting efficiency and service delivery.

These include limited manpower, aging and deteriorating infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply and inefficient revenue collection systems.

"These challenges are not just administrative -- they directly affect our ability to function efficiently and attract business," Neufville said. "Without immediate intervention, the port will continue to underperform."

The cumulative effect, officials say, has been declining revenue generation, reducing the port's contribution to both local and national economic activity.

At the heart of the issue is a widening infrastructure gap. Horton emphasized that expanding the port's pier, upgrading cargo-handling equipment, and modernizing key facilities are essential steps toward unlocking Harper's potential.

"Harper has the potential to become a key player in Liberia's trade network, but potential alone is not enough," he stressed. "We must invest deliberately and strategically."

Without such investments, the port risks remaining marginal--especially as neighboring countries continue to modernize their maritime infrastructure.

Recognizing the financial constraints facing the government, the NPA is increasingly looking toward Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a pathway for development.

"There are investors out there looking for opportunities. What we need to do is create the right environment to attract them," Horton noted.

Such partnerships could help bridge funding gaps while introducing technical expertise and efficiency into port operations.

Beyond Harper, Horton revealed that the NPA is in talks with shipping operators to reintroduce transshipment services at the Freeport of Monrovia, with an initial projection of 400 to 500 containers.

While this signals renewed confidence in Liberia's maritime sector, stakeholders caution that development concentrated in Monrovia could widen regional disparities unless ports like Harper are equally prioritized.

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For residents and businesses in Maryland County and the broader southeastern region, the implications are significant.

A fully functional Harper Port could stimulate local economic growth, create employment opportunities, improve trade access and reduce transportation costs and strengthen regional integration.

Yet, in its current state, the port remains underutilized, unable to fully serve as an economic engine for the region.

The NPA's visit forms part of a broader national assessment of port infrastructure, reflecting growing recognition that modern, efficient ports are central to Liberia's economic transformation.

But the message from both local management and national authorities is unequivocal that without urgent investment, coordinated policy action, and strategic planning, the Port of Harper risks missing a pivotal moment--remaining on the sidelines while regional trade opportunities pass it by.