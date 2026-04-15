Ghana: Minister Sets Up Committee to Probe Utag Allegations

THE Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and to make appropriate recommendations to President John Dramani Mahama.

The move follows concerns expressed by UTAG at a recent press conference.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, to the minister said the committee would also look into related matters arising from the issues raised by the association.

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The statement said the committee would be chaired by the Deputy Minister of Education, Mr Clement Apaak, with Prof. K.T. Oduro, Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Education, and Prof. Mahama Duweijua, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), as members.

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According to the statement, the committee was expected to conduct a thorough enquiry into the allegations and present appropriate recommendations to the President.

The minister appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure the successful execution of its mandate.

"The ministry remains committed to constructive dialogue and to resolving all outstanding issues in the best interest of tertiary education in Ghana," the statement indicated.