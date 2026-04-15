Sudan: Three Years of War Have Shattered Sudan Lifelines

press release

Port-Sudan -- As Sudan marks the third year of a devastating war, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) condemns the unleashed violence, widespread impunity and constrained humanitarian access amid the collapse of the health system. The confrontation between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with the allied groups of both parties, has evolved into a systemic dismantling of the essentials people need, including healthcare, protection, food, and basic safety.

In 2025, MSF teams alone treated more than 7,700 patients for physical violence, including gunshots, provided more than 250,000 emergency consultations and carried out over 4,200 consultations for sexual violence, which is very often used as a weapon of war, with women bearing the heaviest burden.

Over the same period, more than 15,000 children under five were admitted to our inpatient feeding programmes for acute malnutrition, which is on the rise, compounding the risk of death from otherwise treatable illnesses, such as measles.

Together, these figures show that beyond the direct casualties of the conflict, the relentless violence is inflicting profound and far-reaching harm, driving severe health consequences.

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A healthcare system weakened and targeted

Throughout the conflict, vaccination programmes have been disrupted, and disease surveillance systems have collapsed, accelerating the spread of diseases and delaying the detection of epidemics. The international humanitarian response - including that of UN agencies, particularly in Darfur - remains far from sufficient to prevent avoidable loss of life. Funding cuts are making an already dire situation even worse, with people once again paying the price. They are dying from preventable causes because the Sudanese authorities and the world are failing to come to their aid.

MSF has witnessed recurrent outbreaks of deadly, yet preventable, diseases across Sudan -- from measles in Darfur to hepatitis E in Al-Jazirah state, and cholera in Khartoum and White Nile states. In 2025, we treated more than 12,000 patients for measles and nearly 42,200 for cholera. These surges are claiming the lives of the most vulnerable, especially children and pregnant women.

"My baby girl was born prematurely because the war forced us to flee from Omdurman while I was pregnant," says Ferdos Salih, mother of an 11-month-old baby who is receiving treatment for measles and severe acute malnutrition in El Geneina teaching hospital, in West Darfur. "She has suffered a lot with repeated hospitalisation. Also, because of the war, she couldn't get vaccinated."

In addition, hospitals have been looted, bombed, and occupied. Medical staff have been threatened, detained, or forced to flee. Ambulances have been blocked from reaching the wounded.

Since April 2023, more than 2,000 people have been killed, and 720 injured in 213 attacks to health facilities across the country -- in 2025, Sudan accounted for 82 per cent of all global deaths from attacks on healthcare, according to the WHO.1 Also since April 2023, MSF has documented 100 violent incidents targeting our staff, supported facilities, and medical supplies.

As recently as 2 April 2026, an attack on Al-Jabalain hospital, reportedly carried out by the RSF, resulted in 10 fatalities, including seven medical staff, some of whom had previously worked with MSF. Only two weeks before, on 20 March, an attack reportedly carried out by the SAF on El Daein hospital, East Darfur, resulted in the deaths of 70 people, including 15 children.

Despite constant threats, repeated attacks from both warring parties, and ongoing international indifference, Sudanese volunteers and medical staff continue to show extraordinary dedication, striving to provide care where it is needed.

"Sudanese authorities continue to make it sometimes impossible for MSF and other humanitarian organisations to deliver or scale up lifesaving care -- whether by blocking our entry into certain areas or by preventing us from carrying out activities even after we have arrived," says Amande Bazerolle, MSF's head of mission in Sudan. "Being prevented from intervening forces MSF into an unacceptable position: unable to respond to avoidable suffering and death despite being ready and willing to do so."

Today, the vast region of Kordofan, located in the south-central part of the country, is the most volatile and active conflict zone. It is feared to be the next site of atrocities that have been committed in other regions, such as Darfur, Khartoum, and Al-Jazirah. It is also one of the least accessible areas for humanitarian organisations, leaving communities even more exposed as violence intensifies.

A pattern of unrelenting violence against civilians

In recent months, MSF has observed a disturbing shift in the conduct of the war, including an extensive use of drones by both the RSF and the SAF. These strikes are increasingly occurring far beyond frontlines, targeting infrastructure and populated civilian areas.

Since February, MSF has treated around 400 people for drone injuries after strikes hit civilian areas in eastern Chad, as well as in various areas of Darfur. According to the UN, these attacks have killed over 500 civilians from 1 January to 15 March.2

"The teams are receiving patients with horrific injuries: patients with transfixing wounds3, amputated limbs, devastating burns -- many of whom are already dead by the time they reach the hospital," says Muriel Boursier, MSF emergency coordinator in Darfur. "The scale of violence and atrocity we witness is unbearable."

These strikes, carried out in blatant disregard for international humanitarian law, are not consistently directed at military targets. This marks yet another severe deterioration in a conflict where people's suffering continues to deepen.

A collective political failure

The crisis in Sudan is not only a humanitarian catastrophe -- it is also a collective political failure. After three years of what has become the world's largest humanitarian crisis, the response from governments and international organisations has failed to meet even the most basic expectations.

The teams are receiving patients with horrific injuries: patients with transfixing wounds, amputated limbs, devastating burns -- many of whom are already dead by the time they reach the hospital. Muriel Boursier, MSF emergency coordinator in Darfur

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Repeated warnings of atrocities, including those committed against non-Arab communities in El Fasher by the RSF, have led to no meaningful action.

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Meanwhile, people continue to die, and communities continue to suffer, every day -- whether from indiscriminate violence against civilians, including mass killings, starvation, torture, and rape, or from a lack of basic services that the international humanitarian system is supposed to deliver.

Since April 2023, nearly 14 million people have been forced from their homes, and many had to flee multiple times, losing everything. The two warring parties, who previously formed Sudan's government, are dismantling the country's capacity to protect, heal, and sustain its own population.

"Now more than ever, protection of civilians, respect for healthcare facilities, accountability for atrocities, and sustained humanitarian access are urgent and non-negotiable," says Bazerolle. "Three years of war have already cost Sudan immeasurably. Allowing this trajectory to continue risks condemning an entire generation."

Warring parties and their allies must take immediate, concrete steps to protect civilians. They must be held accountable for the ongoing violations that are inflicting immense suffering on people.

Influential members of the international community must urgently exert meaningful diplomatic pressure on those financing, arming, or politically supporting the parties to the conflict. Even though they have so far tragically failed to use their leverage to stop mass atrocities, a window still exists to influence the situation and prevent further crimes.

Silence and inaction are prolonging the suffering of millions.