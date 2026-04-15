Nigeria: Troops Overrun Terrorists' Camps, Destroy Logistics in Bauchi Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intensified offensive operations against bandits in Bauchi State, overrunning camps, capturing family members and destroying logistics in the Dajin Madam forest.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the report, troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in conjunction with a team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), conducted the clearance operation.

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It said the troops successfully cleared several bandits' camps, including the notorious Azuge and Hari camps, disrupting criminal activities within the forest.

The report added that several bandits were neutralised during the operation, while others fled under sustained military pressure.

The report also said that troops took into custody 19 family members of the bandits, comprising six women and 13 children.

It further said that an AK-47 magazine, tramadol drugs and items linked to impersonation as well as a pair of police uniforms, several military uniforms and two horses were recovered by the troops.

"Several motorcycles used by the criminals were destroyed, limiting their mobility and operational capability," the report said.

It noted that troops had established a firm hold within the forest to consolidate gains and prevent re-infiltration by fleeing bandits.

The report also said that in a related development, troops conducted a follow-up clearance operation at Mainamaji after recent air strikes on bandits' hideouts.

It said that no contact was made during the operation, indicating that sustained military pressure had degraded the bandits' presence in the area.

The report added that the ongoing operations had continued to disrupt bandits' networks and limit their freedom of movement.

It reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to sustaining pressure on criminal elements until lasting peace and security were restored.

The report urged members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information. (NAN)