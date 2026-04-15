Nigeria: Guinness Nigeria PLC Shareholders to Receive N2.00 Interim Dividend

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced an interim dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, signalling a strong earnings recovery and renewed focus on shareholder returns.

The company delivered Profit After Tax (PAT) of N10.39 billion in FY2026, representing a 48 per cent year-on-year increase from N7.03 billion in FY2025. Earnings per share rose to N4.74 from N3.21 in the prior period.

Revenue grew by four per cent to N122.77 billion, while operating profit remained resilient at N17.18 billion despite margin pressures. Notably, net finance costs declined significantly to N1.43 billion from FY2025 of N7.72 billion, supporting bottom-line growth.

The interim dividend translates to a total payout of approximately N4.38 billion, based on 2.19 billion shares outstanding. The qualification date is April 20, 2026.

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The dividend will be paid from distributable profits in line with Sections 426-428 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

This marks a significant step in restoring consistent shareholder value distribution following the Company's strong FY2025 performance, with management maintaining a balanced approach between reinvestment and returns.

Commenting on the results, the Board Chairman, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), said: "The Board is pleased to declare this interim dividend, which reflects both the quality of earnings achieved in Q1 FY2026 and our commitment to disciplined capital stewardship. A 48 per cent growth in PAT is not accidental, it is the result of sustained governance oversight, strategic clarity, and the dedication of our management team and employees. As a Board, we remain firmly committed to rewarding our shareholders while ensuring that Guinness Nigeria is positioned for sustainable, long-term growth. This dividend is a statement of confidence in our business, our people, and the resilience of our strategy."

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma, said: "Our capital allocation decisions remain grounded in disciplined execution, financial prudence and a clear focus on long-term value creation. The interim dividend reflects the outcome of improved operational efficiency and a measured approach to capital deployment, while maintaining balance sheet strength and performance stability."

Guinness Nigeria remains focused on sustaining profitability, strengthening its balance sheet, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.