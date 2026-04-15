Liberia: SUP's Protest Shut Down As Police Use Tear Gas

MONROVIA — The Liberia National Police on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse a peaceful protest organized by the Students Unification Party near the University of Liberia, abruptly ending a student-led march demanding jobs, economic reforms, and improved governance.

The protest, led by students and youth activists, included the submission of a petition to the government outlining broad demands on unemployment, economic restructuring, public-sector salaries, and justice-system reforms. Organizers said the demonstration was conducted in line with constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and petition.

Police were deployed at several strategic points in central Monrovia ahead of the march and restricted demonstrators to approved areas, citing concerns over traffic flow, public order, and business activities.

However, tensions rose after parts of the crowd reportedly moved beyond designated routes and failed to comply with police instructions.

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Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated into a standoff before officers fired tear gas canisters into the crowd, forcing protesters to scatter and bringing the march to a halt. Thick clouds of tear gas filled the area, though no immediate reports of serious injuries were confirmed.

SUP Chairman Odacious Mulbah had joined the march earlier, addressing participants and reiterating the group's demands. His presence underscored the growing prominence of student activism in national political discourse.

As of press time, the Liberia National Police had not issued an official explanation for the use of tear gas, and SUP organizers had not indicated whether the protest would be rescheduled.

The petition submitted by SUP calls for nationwide reforms, including job creation initiatives, salary adjustments for public officials, increased investment in agriculture, and stronger accountability measures in governance and human rights protection.

The incident has reignited debate over youth unemployment, governance, and the limits of peaceful protest in Liberia, with analysts warning that continued tensions between authorities and activist groups could deepen public dissatisfaction if left unaddressed.