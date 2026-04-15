Liberian Educator Bishop Simpson Honored After 48-Year Lifelong Service

Paynesville, Liberia, April 15, 2026 - Renowned Liberian educator and clergyman Bishop Dr. Leo M. Simpson has been honored upon his retirement after 48 years of dedicated service to education in Liberia, a remarkable milestone that has drawn praise from institutions and individuals across the country and abroad.

Bishop Simpson is widely regarded as the father of Haywood Mission Institute, credited with transforming the institution into one of the finest schools in the Republic of Liberia.

The official retirement program, organized by Haywood Mission Institute, was held on April 14, 2026, at Paynesville Town Hall and brought together representatives from government and academia.

The program also formed part of the school's 95th Gala Celebration. Attendees, including parents, alumni, and students, expressed excitement and appreciation for the bishop's longstanding sacrifices in Liberia's education sector, assuring him that his legacy will be remembered.

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In separate remarks, many speakers lauded Bishop Simpson for his role as an educator and clergyman. Rev. Luther Tarpeh praised him as a man of value and an iconic disciplinarian who has left an indelible mark on his life and the lives of many others

Tarpeh also pledged to establish a scholarship foundation at Haywood in the Bishop's name.

Representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Ambassador at-large Charles Snetter said the education sector would greatly remember the educator, whom he described as having played a dedicated role in imparting knowledge to the people of the nation.

In a farewell statement, Dr. Myra E. Simpson, alongside Bishop Simpson, said God has been the backbone of their family, guiding them to lead with accountability, teach moral values, educate people, and make a meaningful impact in society.