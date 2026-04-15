Liberia: 'We Are Not Printing New Money'

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL)has clarified that its plan to print Liberian dollars is not to introduce a new family of banknotes, but is instead intended to replace worn-out, mutilated, and unfit banknotes currently in circulation.

Speaking Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at a one-day media engagement hosted by the CBL with Legislative Reporters, Deputy Governor James B. Wilfred emphasized the importance of proactive media engagement to promote transparency and public understanding of economic decisions.

During the engagement, the CBL outlined that the proposed banknote printing exercise is primarily intended to replace damaged currency, address rising demand for transactional cash, and support broader monetary policy objectives.

"In addition, population growth and expanding economic activity have increased demand for transactional cash. Periodic replenishment of banknotes is a normal and necessary function of currency management," the CBL stated.

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The CBL said the process will be guided by macroeconomic considerations and implemented with strong transparency and accountability mechanisms, including legislative oversight, independent audits, and adherence to international best practices.

The engagement aimed to enlighten members of the Legislative Press Pool on the rationale for the planned printing of additional Liberian dollar banknotes, while also strengthening legislative reporters' capacity to ensure accurate, responsible, and informed reporting on monetary policy issues.

For his part, the President of LEGISPOOL, Emmanuel T.J. Kollie, expressed appreciation to the Central Bank for the initiative, noting that such engagements are essential in equipping journalists with the knowledge required to report accurately on complex financial and economic matters.

Kollie said LEGISPOOL welcomes the engagement and encourages the Central Bank to continue providing timely and clear information to support accurate media reporting on issues that directly affect the Liberian economy.

He also stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and inclusive public dialogue regarding the proposed printing of additional Liberian banknotes, noting that the matter extends beyond monetary policy and directly affects public trust in the nation's financial system.

"Today's discussion is not just about currency; it is about confidence. Confidence in our financial system, in our institutions, and in the management of our national economy," Kollie said.