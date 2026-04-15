Liberia: The Treasonable and Free Speech Dilemmas - Navigating Statements of Sovereignty Under the Liberian Constitution

The dilemma between treasonous speech and free expression is a long-standing tension, particularly when sovereign states seek to limit dissent under the guise of national security.

Under international law, this involves balancing a state's sovereign right to protect its security with the fundamental right to free speech.

Benjamin Franklin emphasized that restricting free speech is the first step toward destroying a nation's liberty.

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Lawrence Ferlinghetti noted that free speech is constantly threatened by fascist mentalities worldwide.

Deborah Wiles argued that restricting assembly and dissent harms the very people the state is meant to protect.

Thomas Jefferson asserted that limiting the press results in the loss of liberty.

On Treason, Sedition, and "Acts" vs. "Words"

The U.S. Supreme Court (Cramer v. United States) clarified that treason requires acts of aid to the enemy, not merely disloyal thoughts or words.

Bloomberg Opinion highlighted that limiting treason to "acts" was designed to prevent governments from using charges to crush political opponents.

Andrew Johnson:

maintained that treason must be treated as a reprehensible act.

Cicero argued that a nation can not survive internal treason.

Brainy Quote cites that fundamental sovereignty involves ensuring internal and external security.

Gillars v. U.S. (1950) held that words intended to assist an enemy can constitute criminal acts, not protected speech.

Waldron on Hate Speech notes the difficulty in countering absolute, stubborn positions.

George Washington warned that the loss of free speech leads to a silent, defenseless population.

Goodreads -noted that silence can be a form of falsehood when it replaces truth.

Frederick Douglass and George Orwell both highlighted that suppressing speech violates the rights of both the speaker and the listener, and that liberty includes the right to express uncomfortable truths.

www.abigailwallace.com

Lysander Spooner argued that, without explicit consent, an individual cannot be a traitor to the state.

Thomas Jefferson linked government-induced fear to tyranny.

The National Constitution Center stated that the Treason Clause protects core rights of dissent.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com.

In contemporary political discourse, the terms "treason" and "betrayal" are often invoked with dramatic flair.

Yet, when examining the stringent definitions set out in legal frameworks such as the 1986 Liberian Constitution, Liberians see a more nuanced landscape of what constitutes treasonable acts.

As outlined in Article 76 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution (Dr. Amos C. Sawyer Constitution Commission, and Dr. Edward B. Kesselle Advisory Commission), treason is not merely a matter of political disagreement.

Still, it involves specific actions that threaten the state's sovereignty.

The question of whether making a public statement asserting that a "place or thing" belongs to another nation can be classified as treasonable under the Liberian Constitution necessitates careful legal analysis.

Understanding the Legal Framework of Treason in Liberia:

The 1986 Liberian Constitution sets forth a detailed definition of treason, encapsulating acts such as "attempting to abrogate, subvert, or overthrow the Constitution by force or a show of force."

The gravity of such a definition underscores the nation's founding values, a commitment to sovereignty and integrity.

At its core, treason is about actions that fundamentally undermine the authority of the state.

This begs the question: Can a public statement that may be viewed as a betrayal of national identity or sovereignty fall under this definition?

Under the Constitution, an individual can be convicted of treason if there is sufficient evidence.

Specifically, a conviction demands the testimony of at least two witnesses to the same overt act, or a confession in court.

Such high standards are necessary to avoid the risk of political misuse of treason accusations, ensuring that the charge is used judiciously and sparingly.

In this context, evaluating the nature of statements made by lawmakers is crucial, especially given their potential implications for national sovereignty.

Public Statements and the Question of Sovereignty:

To determine whether a public statement qualifies as treason under the Liberian Constitution, Liberians must analyze its content critically.

Consider a hypothetical situation where a member of the Legislature publicly claims that a certain region of Liberia or a resource, such as land or minerals, rightfully belongs to a foreign nation.

On the surface, this could be interpreted as undermining national sovereignty, a key component of the legal definition of treason.

This perspective aligns with the principle that any action or statement suggesting that Liberia lacks a rightful claim to its territory or resources could indeed create a perception of weakened state sovereignty.

However, this scenario is multifaceted and warrants deeper scrutiny beyond mere appearances.

A determination must also consider the intention behind such statements.

Was the statement made to foster dialogue or to undermine?

Was it an expression of personal belief or an advocacy for diplomatic engagement?

Such nuances must be weighed seriously in accordance with the evidentiary standards set by the Constitution.

The Implications of Context and Interpretation:

Context matters significantly in legal interpretation, particularly when evaluating treasonous statements.

The Constitution requires that for an act to be deemed treasonous, it must not only be an overt act of subversion but also meet significant evidentiary thresholds.

Statements taken from context, or politically motivated assertions, should not easily qualify as treason.

Applying a rigid interpretation without considering the surrounding circumstances would erode the intended legal protections against political abuse.

Furthermore, Liberians must acknowledge the intent behind public statements.

Not all statements that may appear treasonous lend themselves to that classification merely due to their content.

Consider the case of academia or critical discourse in civil society; debates concerning national boundaries and resources often engage historical narratives and varying interpretations of sovereignty.

Any statement that condemns or questions national policy must be examined through the lens of its intended purpose, societal implications, and contextual relevance.

Statements made in parliament, which reject policies seen as harmful to national dignity or identity, do not inherently amount to treason, even if they suggest dissatisfaction with state claims.

Political Highroads and Disciplinary Power:

While the Constitution affirms that treason should be adjudicated in the court system under Article 76, it also grants legislative bodies the disciplinary power to regulate their members' conduct.

This duality allows the Legislature to impose strict penalties, including censure or expulsion, for behavior deemed detrimental to legislative integrity.

Such disciplinary actions must be grounded in legal definitions rather than political motives.

In the contemporary Liberian political landscape, the consequences of public statements by legislators extend beyond the immediate charges of treason.

Beyond the courts, political theater provides a form of accountability and public discourse that can check perceived abuses of power.

However, these mechanisms must operate without succumbing to the temptations of partisanship, where subjective interpretations of treasonous statements can be weaponized against political opponents.

The Challenge of Democratic Discourse:

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Democracy thrives on the bedrock of debate, dissent, and discourse.

All members of society, including legislators, hold fundamental responsibilities to express viewpoints and engage in dialogue about national identity and resource ownership.

However, the challenge arises when such expressions are construed as threats to national sovereignty.

Political leaders, when speaking on critical issues, must navigate these treacherous waters with awareness of the legal implications of their rhetoric.

The concept of treason must never be used to silence dissent.

In a healthy democracy, leaders should not fear the implications of their statements to the point of hindering necessary debate about national policy and ownership.

The conversation mustn't devolve into fear-based compliance, in which members of the Legislature are cowed into acquiescence in legitimate policy discussions by the specter of treason.

A Call for Balanced Discourse:

Let me summarize by saying that while making a public statement asserting that a "place or thing" belongs to another nation involves a complex intersection of law, intent, and political discourse, it does not, in itself, constitute treason under the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

The evidentiary standards set forth act as a safeguard against the politicization of treason, emphasizing the need for discernment and contextual analysis in all accusations.

The challenge remains in balancing the essential duty of national representation with the rights to free expression and debate, which ultimately underpin democracy.

As Liberia continues to navigate its unique political landscape, it is imperative that lawmakers and citizens alike engage in a robust conversation grounded in the tenets of law, while respecting the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

These discussions, rather than being shrouded in the fear of treason, should promote transparency, critical analysis, and constructive dialogue aimed at the betterment of the Liberian state.

In this way, true progress can be achieved, encapsulating the spirit of the Constitution that aims to uphold both legal rigor and democratic engagement.