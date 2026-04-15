Liberia: Cummings Slams Move to Expel Yekeh Over Border Remarks

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings, has weighed in on the ongoing political debate surrounding Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, who is facing investigation over remarks made regarding the border dispute between Liberia and Guinea.

Representative Kolubah's remarks came amid rising tensions over a border dispute between Liberia and Guinea, particularly over contested territory in Lofa County near the Sorlumba checkpoint.

According to multiple reports, Rep. Kolubah allegedly stated publicly that the disputed land belongs to Guinea and suggested that Guinean authorities should "take their land."

His comments triggered widespread backlash from lawmakers, security officials, and members of the public, who viewed the remarks as undermining Liberia's sovereignty and weakening the country's diplomatic position.

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Following the controversy, Liberia's House of Representatives forwarded complaints against him to its Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration for investigation. He has been accused of misconduct, gross breach of duty, and violating his oath of office, while some lawmakers have pushed for his possible expulsion from the Legislature.

Reacting to the debate, Mr. Cummings said the House of Representatives claims to be seeking Kolubah's expulsion over the border remarks, but that many believe the real reason is Kolubah's fierce opposition to the government he once helped bring to power.

According to Mr. Cummings, whatever Representative Kolubah may have said about those in authority may have offended them deeply, but they should not use an isolated comment on the border issue and "tie it with a ribbon of treason" to silence a voice they dislike.

"Kolubah's radical style is nothing new. During the CDC-led administration, Yekeh was tolerated as a necessary voice in opposition to its ills. Today, under the Unity Party-led government, his remarks are suddenly grounds for expulsion. That is the height of hypocrisy," Mr. Cummings stated.

He maintained that the same firebrand politics once defended cannot now be condemned simply because they target the current administration.

Mr. Cummings further argued that expelling Kolubah is unjustified, adding that his uncompromising voice, however uncomfortable, forms part of Liberia's democratic fabric. To punish him now, he said, sends a dangerous message that free speech is tolerated only when convenient and silenced when uncomfortable.

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"That is not democracy, it is a double standard that should not be accepted," he added.

He also noted that this is neither a contempt of the legislature nor a contempt of court matter, unlike the Prophet Key case, but rather an attempt to override the people's democratic choice.

He stressed that thousands of Liberians voted for Kolubah in 2023 to represent District #10 for six years, and that while the House may possess the power to expel a member, such authority should not be used lightly or as a tool of vengeance.

Mr. Cummings further warned that expelling Kolubah would lead to a by-election at a time when the country lacks the financial resources for such an exercise, arguing that those funds could instead be used to improve healthcare, education, safe drinking water, and other pressing needs.

He added that expelling him would not reduce the price of gasoline, stabilize Liberia Electricity Corporation, lower the cost of goods and services, or create farm-to-market roads. Rather, he said, it would only soothe egos, cost taxpayers more money, and further undermine Liberia's young democracy.

Subsequently, he urged members of the House championing the expulsion effort to redirect their focus and energy toward issues that directly benefit the Liberian people.

The matter has since sparked national debate over free speech, patriotism, legislative discipline, and how public officials should handle sensitive territorial disputes involving neighboring countries.