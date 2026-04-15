Liberia: CRC Workers Launch Protest Over Unpaid Benefits

Pleebo — Workers of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) have staged a two-day go-slow to demand payment of outstanding benefits under a recently signed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The protest, led primarily by rubber tappers within the estate department, brought operations to a near standstill across several sections of the plantation after workers downed tools on April 9. The action underscores growing employee frustration over delays in implementing the financial commitments outlined in the agreement.

Speaking to reporters, the head of the workers' union, Mr. Paul Dweh, clarified that the protest was not about unpaid salaries but rather benefits that became due following the signing of the CBA.

According to him, these payments have remained unsettled for months despite repeated assurances from management. "This is not just about money; it is about fairness," one protesting worker said. "We have honored our part of the agreement and expect the company to do the same. Our families depend on what we earn here."

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Another worker echoed similar concerns, citing prolonged silence and shifting timelines from management regarding the agreement's execution.

Normal operations resumed early Monday after the General Agriculture Allied Workers Union of Liberia (GAAWUL) Local #3 intervened to mediate between workers and management and prevent a prolonged shutdown.

Mr. Dweh confirmed that the return to work was a direct result of ongoing engagements between union leadership and CRC management.

"The majority of our members have returned to work as a result of the ongoing discussions," he said. "We saw the need to restore normal operations while continuing negotiations in the best interest of our members."

He emphasized that the union is working to strike a balance between protecting workers' rights and maintaining operational stability at CRC, which supports hundreds of livelihoods in Maryland County and surrounding communities.

Despite the resumption of work, the core issue remains unresolved. Mr. Dweh disclosed that the union is pressing management to provide a clear, time-bound roadmap to settle the outstanding CBA-related payments.

"Our focus now is to ensure that these commitments move beyond promises to actual implementation," he added. "While we remain hopeful for a peaceful resolution, we will continue to pursue our demands through lawful means if necessary."

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Industry observers note that even short disruptions can significantly affect plantation operations, where continuous tapping is critical to maintaining production and meeting supply demands. During the protest, latex collection dropped across several divisions, disrupting processing schedules and raising concerns about possible delivery delays.

With workers now back in the fields, supervisors are reportedly reorganizing schedules to recover lost output and stabilize production.

As of press time, CRC management had not issued an official public statement. However, sources familiar with the discussions describe the talks as ongoing and constructive, with the company reviewing its financial obligations and exploring options for phased implementation of the agreement.

Although calm has been restored, the atmosphere on the plantation remains tense. Workers say their continued cooperation will depend largely on management's ability to present a credible and actionable plan to meet its obligations.

Labor analysts note that the situation at CRC reflects broader challenges in Liberia's plantation sector, where delays in benefit implementation and limited communication often strain relations between workers and employers. They stress that honoring collective agreements and maintaining transparent dialogue are essential to sustaining industrial peace.

For now, the intervention of GAAWUL Local #3 has brought a fragile calm to Cavalla Rubber Corporation. However, with expectations high among workers and their families, attention remains focused on management's next steps as negotiations continue.