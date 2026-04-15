Liberia: LMFI Flags 'Inconsistencies and Omissions' in Mont. District #1 Report

The Leo Mulbah Foundation Incorporated (LMFI) has issued a strong rebuttal to the 2025 Annual District Report of Montserrado County Electoral District No. 1 Representative, Ruggie Y. Barry, raising concerns over what it describes as "inconsistencies, omissions, and a lack of verifiable evidence" in the document.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, and signed by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Leo M. Mulbah Sr., the foundation acknowledged the importance of annual district reporting in promoting democratic accountability but sharply questioned the credibility of the report under review.

The statement argued that the report "reads less as an instrument of accountability and more as a carefully curated narrative designed to project performance rather than genuinely demonstrate it," warning that such practices risk undermining public trust in governance reporting.

LMFI maintained that while reporting is essential, Representative Barry's submission fails to sufficiently address pressing issues affecting residents of the district and, in several instances, lacks supporting documentation to verify its claims.

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A major area of concern raised by the foundation relates to scholarship allocations cited in the report. According to the lawmaker's report, more than 290 students reportedly benefited from financial assistance across institutions including the University of Liberia, LICOSESS Teacher College, and schools in Todee.

However, LMFI questioned the authenticity of these figures, pointing to what it described as inconsistencies in the listed beneficiary institutions. The foundation specifically referenced Kaingai Public School, which it said has been non-operational for two consecutive academic years, yet was included among beneficiaries.

LMFI further noted that Dekergai Public School and Fahnseh Public School have not provided independently verifiable evidence confirming their participation in the scholarship program. The foundation is therefore calling for the publication of complete beneficiary lists, disbursement records, and institutional verification documents to substantiate the claims made in the report.

The foundation also challenged the report's assertion that 181 young people benefited from vocational training under a partnership with the Tuazama Universal Leadership Academy. It argued that the absence of participant registers, measurable outcome indicators, and independent validation undermines the credibility of the stated impact.

Beyond education and skills training, LMFI raised serious concerns about transparency in the use of public funds, particularly the reported utilization of the US$100,000 Constituency Development Fund allocated to lawmakers in 2024.

According to the foundation, no comprehensive public accounting has been made available to constituents of District No. 1. It is now demanding a detailed line-by-line financial disclosure showing how the funds were spent, including dates of transactions, beneficiaries, and categories of expenditure.

The foundation also questioned infrastructure claims in the report, particularly the reported rehabilitation of roads in nine communities at a cost of US$4,915.00. While acknowledging the importance of community-level interventions, LMFI described the figure as "insufficient" relative to the scale of infrastructure challenges in the district.

It further noted that the report did not include procurement details, project specifications, or evidence of community consultations, making it difficult to independently verify the scope and impact of the projects.

LMFI also highlighted what it called "alarming omissions" in the report, particularly the absence of any reference to the ongoing crisis involving the Morris American Rubber Company (MARCO). The foundation stated that more than 8,000 residents have been affected by the company's closure and prolonged labor disputes, which have left workers without pay for over two years.

"It does not read as an oversight; it reads as institutional abandonment," the statement said, criticizing the omission of what it described as one of the most pressing socio-economic issues in the district.

The foundation further pointed to the lack of updates on earlier commitments related to land acquisition for a WaterAid project in Morris Farm. It argued that while other water-related interventions were highlighted, the absence of progress reports on Morris Farm raises questions about equitable development across communities.

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As part of its response, LMFI outlined several demands aimed at strengthening accountability and restoring public confidence. These include the convening of a public town hall meeting within 30 days to address concerns raised, the release of a comprehensive financial disclosure on constituency funds, submission of a revised and independently verified 2025 Annual Report by April 30, 2026, and the engagement of an independent body to validate key programs cited in the report.

The foundation stressed that residents of Electoral District No. 1 are entitled to transparent and evidence-based representation. "Trust, once eroded by selective reporting, unverified claims, and the conspicuous silence that surrounds genuine crises, is neither easily nor quickly restored," it warned.

LMFI reaffirmed its commitment to civic engagement and accountability, stating that it will continue advocating for transparency, responsible governance, and improved development outcomes in the district.