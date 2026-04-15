Liberia: Will Printing Money to Buy Gold Strengthen, or Strain the Liberian Dollar?

editorial

The Central Bank of Liberia says it plans to print additional Liberian dollar banknotes to buy gold from local miners and build up national reserves. On the surface, the idea makes sense. Liberia exports large amounts of gold each year yet holds none in reserve. Keeping some of that value at home is a reasonable ambition.

But good ideas in economics depend not just on intent, but on execution.

And the first question that must be asked, simply and honestly, is this: can a currency be strengthened by printing more of it?

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There was a time when money and gold were directly linked. Under the Gold Standard, currencies had fixed value in gold. That system no longer exists. Even the United States Dollar is not backed by gold today. Modern currencies are built on confidence -- confidence in how much is printed, how well it is managed, and how strong the economy behind it is.

Gold still plays a role, but a supporting one. It is a reserve asset, not the foundation of a currency.

This is where the Central Bank's plan requires careful scrutiny. Printing Liberian dollars to buy gold increases the supply of local currency in circulation. If that increase is not tightly controlled, it can place pressure on the exchange rate and contribute to rising prices. In trying to strengthen reserves, the policy could weaken the currency -- if not handled with discipline.

That does not make the idea wrong. It makes the margin for error very small.

Much depends on scale. Liberia exports roughly US$600 million worth of gold annually. Even if the country were to retain a portion -- say, US$60 million (ten percent) each year -- it would take time to build reserves large enough to influence confidence in the Liberian dollar. This is not a quick fix. It is, at best, a gradual process.

So, how much gold does the Central Bank intend to accumulate? Over what time frame? And at what point would those reserves be considered sufficient to support the currency?

Without clear answers, the policy risks becoming open-ended -- well-intentioned, but undefined.

Timing is just as important. If large volumes of Liberian dollars are printed too quickly to fund gold purchases, excess liquidity could enter the economy, putting downward pressure on the currency. If the process is too slow, the reserves may grow, but without meaningful impact.

This is a delicate balance, and it requires precision.

To be clear, Liberia is not wrong to consider gold as part of its reserve's strategy. Countries such as China and India have increased their gold holdings in recent years as a hedge against global uncertainty. But those economies operate at a different scale, with stronger production bases and deeper financial systems.

Liberia's position is more fragile. That makes discipline not optional, but essential.

So the issue before us is not whether the Central Bank should pursue gold reserves. It is whether the current approach has been clearly defined, carefully measured, and transparently communicated.

At this stage, key questions remain unanswered:

How much Liberian currency will be printed for this program?

What is the timeline for gold purchases?

What is the target level of reserves?

How will excess liquidity be managed to avoid weakening the currency?

What systems will ensure transparency and accountability in the process?

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These are not technical details to be settled later. They are the foundation of public confidence now. Because in the end, a currency is not strengthened by assets alone. It is strengthened by discipline, credibility, and trust. Gold can support that effort, but it cannot replace it.

Liberia is right to think about building reserves and keeping more of its wealth. But there are no shortcuts here. Printing money to acquire gold is a narrow path -- one that demands clarity at every step.

At present, the idea has merit -- yet the explanation does not match it. And until it does, the risk remains that in trying to build strength for tomorrow, the country could place new strain on the currency today.

Confidence in a currency is not built by what is printed, but by how carefully it is managed.