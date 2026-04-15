Liberia: NEC Trains Staff to Improve Data Reporting, Electoral Governance

The National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC Liberia) has launched a two-day capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening data reporting and enhancing electoral governance through improved monitoring and evaluation systems.

The training, targeting Assistant Elections Magistrates from across the country, is being conducted with support from the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP). It focuses on equipping participants with practical skills in monitoring and evaluation (M&E), digital reporting platforms, and core M&E principles aligned with the Commission's long-term strategic objectives.

Speaking on behalf of Acting Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor, NEC's Deputy Executive Director for Administration, Samuel B. Cole, emphasized the critical role of the training in improving institutional performance and accountability.

"Enhancing their skills will enable them to effectively monitor and provide accurate data on the implementation of the Commission's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan," Cole said.

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According to NEC, the workshop builds on previous training sessions while introducing participants to modern digital data collection tools. It also familiarizes them with key components and performance indicators embedded in the Commission's strategic plan, a move aimed at strengthening evidence-based decision-making.

The initiative forms part of NEC's broader transition toward results-based management, with a strong emphasis on improving reporting quality, tracking progress, and ensuring that electoral activities are guided by reliable and timely data.

Officials say the training reflects NEC's commitment to strengthening governance and public service delivery, particularly within Liberia's electoral system. By enhancing the technical capacity of its field staff, the Commission aims to improve transparency, credibility, and efficiency in election management.

Participants attending the workshop expressed optimism about the impact of the training on their work. One Assistant Magistrate noted, "We are excited to be part of this training and look forward to applying the skills and knowledge gained to our work."

Facilitated by experienced trainers from NEC and UNDP Liberia-LESP, the sessions are designed to be highly interactive, incorporating group discussions, presentations, and practical exercises to ensure participants gain hands-on experience.

NEC officials believe that strengthening internal capacity is essential to sustaining democratic progress in Liberia. With improved data systems and enhanced staff competencies, the Commission expects to better monitor its activities and deliver more effective electoral services.