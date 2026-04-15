Nigeria: Simeone - Atlético Have Never Had a Player Like Lookman

15 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Reflecting on Lookman's impact, Simeone was clear about what sets him apart

Diego Simeone has admitted that Atlético Madrid have never had a player with the qualities of Ademola Lookman, following the forward's decisive role in their UEFA Champions League progress.

Lookman on Tuesday scored the crucial goal that sent Atlético into the semi-finals despite a 2-1 loss to FC Barcelona on the night, as the Spanish side advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

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Barcelona had stormed back early through Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres to cancel Atlético's first-leg advantage, but Lookman restored control with a 31st-minute finish.

'We never had players like him'

Reflecting on the Nigerian's impact, Simeone was clear about what sets him apart.

"Since I've been in the club, we never had players like that with those features," the Atlético manager said during his post match press conference.

"He's still evolving. He's improving a lot defensively, which makes him even more important. And, of course, he's carrying more weight in the team."

Simeone praised Lookman's attacking qualities, highlighting his courage and ability in one-on-one situations.

"He's brilliant offensively. He's very courageous. He's very good on the one-on-one," he added.

Key to Atlético's attack

The Argentine coach also pointed to Lookman's role in shaping Atlético's attacking approach.

"And when we attack, we play it from the heart. The amount of running was unbelievable," Simeone said.

"His offensive importance, giving pace to the team when he was on the ball, was key."

Since joining in January, Lookman has quickly become one of Atlético's most important players, scoring six goals and adding a new dimension to the team's attack.

More to come

Despite the praise, Simeone believes Lookman can still improve.

"We need more from him. He has more in his tank. We've seen it in Nigeria," he said.

For Atlético, the win keeps their Champions League dream alive.

For Lookman, it confirms his growing influence -- as a player Simeone believes is unlike any the club has seen before.

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