Nigeria: El-Kanemi Host Nasarawa United in Clash of Divergent Destinies

Relegation-threatened El-Kanemi Warriors will fight to end their winless run as they play host to Nasarawa United in a mouth-watering Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) rescheduled week 34 fixture this afternoon at the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium in Maiduguri.

Without a doubt, this potentially explosive tie is a clash of divergent destinies. With a recent six-game winless streak, El-Kanemi Warriors are fighting for NPFL survival, sitting just a few points clear of the relegation zone while the "Solid Miners" are chasing a continental ticket and remain dark horses in the title race, trailing the leaders by only a narrow margin.

Nasarawa United are sixth in the table with 50 points but El-Kanemi Warriors are battling to keep their heads above water in 14th position with 43 points and must avoid defeat to keep themselves away from the raging relegation battle.

However, even as they are under-performing at the moment (four losses and two draws in six matches), history favours the Warriors who are historically formidable in Maiduguri. They have 11 wins to 7, with only one draw in nearly 20 meetings with Nasarawa United.

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Recall that last season, El-Kanemi Warriors did the double over Nasarawa United. They won 4-3 in the first leg at the Lafia Stadium and claimed 1-0 victory in the return fixture at home.

But in the current season Nasarawa United got back their pound of flesh winning 3-0 in Lafia in the first stanza to set up this rematch that carries huge implications for both sides.

Victory for the "Solid Miners" will lift them above 3SC and Abia Warriors to fourth position with 53 points while defeat for El-Kanemi Warriors will drag them deeper into relegation waters.

Meanwhile, both teams are going into today's match after painful defeats in their week 33 matches last weekend.

While El-Kanemi Warriors capitulated to a 0-3 humiliation at Kwara United, Nasarawa United were stunned 1-0 at home by relegation-bound Kun Khalifat, leaving their continental dreams in jeopardy.

However, on current form, Nasarawa United are expected to come out with at least a point in this contest.