Nigeria: Gwale LGA Bags N5m Cash Prize At Kano Football Competition

Gwale Local Government Authority of Kano State earned N5m cash prize after emerging winners at the just concluded Steron Community Development Foundation's football tournament.

For finishing as first runners up, Nassarawa LGA took home N2m cash prize while Dala LGA placed third and were rewarded with N1m.

Other teams that featured in the tournament received N200,000 each as participation grant.

A total of N8.2m was shared among the teams at the well-attended grassroots football competition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The tournament, which featured 16 teams drawn from 15 Local Government Areas in Kano Central Senatorial District, was organised to promote youth development, talent discovery and community engagement.

Organisers added that the competition was designed to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills while fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among communities.

Speaking at the event, representatives of Steron Community Development Foundation described sports as a vital tool for youth engagement, economic inclusion and social development.

They called for stronger collaboration between government, private sector and development partners to expand grassroots sports programmes across the country.

The foundation also urged young footballers to take advantage of its talent discovery initiative by showcasing their skills on social media for possible mentorship and scouting opportunities.

The event attracted football administrators, coaches, players and community leaders, who also discussed strategies to strengthen sports development at the grassroots level.