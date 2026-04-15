Nigeria: Muritala Wins ICAN 60th Anniversary Golf Tourney

Highly-motivated Rasaq Muritala emerged the winner of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Nigeria (ICAN) 60th anniversary golf tournament held at Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos

Playing off Handicap-8, Muritala grossed a score of 74 for 66-net, to win the tournament.

Also on the winners chart were Goke Akinboro, who shot 70-net score to emerge 1st Runner up, while Kehinde Kassim with net score of 71 came second.

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Olatinwo Oluyomi was further down on the winners chart with 72 net score while Charles Onwude completed the top five in the net category for men

Perennial winner, Chichi Alamu won in the guest category for Ladies with a score of 72-net, followed by Shade Opawumi with a net score of 75 while lady Nta Ekpo came third.

Chairman of the Planning Committee of the competition, Oluwaseun Aderibigbe, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of golfers from across the country.

"'I am very happy to be the chairman of this landmark ICAN 60th anniversary golf tournament. We had a large turnout across the country and interestingly this is expected because golf as a sport shares some interesting qualities with ICAN, especially in areas of integrity", Aderibigbe said.

Also speaking, ICAN President, Haruna Yahaya said the shared value with golf informed the decision to be involved with the sport.

"Golf is a game of precision, integrity and critical thinking which resonates with the institute's activities and it is an internationally acclaimed game for professionals",

While recommending golf for executives, Yahaya noted that doing so will impact positively on their health and businesses.