Nigeria: NSC Hails Aruna's Outing At Wtt Youth Tourney in Luxembourg

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has commended the outstanding performance of 10 year-old Quadri Aruna jnr at the World Table Tennis Youth tournament in Luxembourg.

Aruna, who is the son of Nigeria's table tennis legend, Quadri Aruna, showed strong performance to win the silver medal in the U-11 and bronze medal in the U-13 category.

"Having an exciting young talent like Quadri junior is a big plus to Nigerian sports and the future of Nigerian table tennis.

"And I must commend Quadri and his beautiful wife Qaniat for the good job they are both doing in the lives of their young kids.

" I am aware that Qaniat, who is a former player herself, is the personal coach of her son and she has been training the youngster and his sister to achieve this global recognition".

" I want to assure Aruna and his wife that the Sports Commission is proud of what they are doing in the lives of their young kids and we will always be available to provide every kind of support to further harness the full potential of these youngsters", assured Olopade

The DG reiterated that with young talented kids like Quadri and many other exciting young Nigerian athletes in various sports, the future of the country's sports is looking bright.