Nigeria: Experts to Train Professionals On Blue Economy

14 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) has unfolded plans to train stakeholders on Nigeria's Blue Economy Policy.

The programme is scheduled to be held from April 15 to 17, 2026, at the IMION Auditorium, NNS QUORRA, Harbour Road Apapa, Lagos.

The institute established by the Nigerian Navy focused on bringing together a distinguished faculty of experts led by a renowned academician, Prof. Comfort Etok; a former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

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Other facilitators during the three-day executive programme on Nigeria's Blue Economy Policy include Barr. (Mrs.) Mfon Usoro; and the immediate-past president of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Mrs. Funke Agbor, SAN.

The Director General of IMION, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (rtd) Ph.D, stated that the high-level training was designed to strengthen capacity and policy understanding across the country's maritime and ocean economy ecosystem.

"The programme will also address sustainability and governance imperatives, culminating in a capstone session focused on developing a Strategic Policy Implementation Brief," he said.

He stressed that the calibre of facilitators reflects its commitment to delivering practical, policy-relevant insights capable of driving Nigeria's blue economy aspirations at a time when the country is intensifying efforts to unlock the value of its marine resources.

"Participants will be exposed to a robust curriculum covering key thematic areas such as the fundamentals of the blue economy, Nigeria's policy and regulatory landscape, priority sectors and investment opportunities, as well as critical policy challenges," he said.

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