Ghana: I'll Work to Honour Expectation of Ghanaians - Queiroz

EXACTLY a fortnight after sacking Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday moved quickly to fill the vacuum created, announcing experienced Portuguese trainer, Carlos Queiroz, as Addo's replacement.

He has been engaged for four months and tasked with the responsibility of representing Ghana with the Black Stars at the June FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz brings over 30 years' experience with national teams and club sides to bear on his new role that comes with high expectations from Ghanaians.

The decision appears to have gone down well with a number of the game's stakeholders owing to his pedigree, with a few waiting to give their verdict after exhausting the four-month period offered by the FA.

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With about two months to go for the World Cup, Queiroz has little time to respond to critics, as he faces the task of assessing the current team and finding players to strengthen areas that he deems weak.

Recognising the challenge and enormity of the task ahead, the Portuguese trainer has embraced the role, pledging to deliver to the best of his ability to make Ghana proud at the showpiece.

In his statement after the announcement of his candidature, he accepted the responsibility and described his appointment as a mission to serve Ghana's talent, pride, and footballing soul ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the national football team of Ghana. Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys all over the world. Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career," he indicated.

"Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation."

"This is not just another job -- it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people," he added.

Carlos Manuel Brito Leal de Queiroz, 73, is described as a father-son figure to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, after persuading Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him in 2003.

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Credited for his high-level tactical intelligence, Queiroz had stints with club sides such as Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Manchester United and national teams of South Africa, Portugal and Iran.

He led South Africa to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, followed by Portugal to the round of 16 stage of the 2010 event and was in charge of Iran at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The Black Stars would face Panama, England and Croatia at the group stage of the competition.