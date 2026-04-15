Ghana: GSE Sustains Bullish Run in March - As Both Composite, Financial Stock Indexes Post Strong Gains

THE Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) maintained its bullish performance in March with both the Composite Index and Financial Stocks Index posting strong gains.

The equity market sustained its upward momentum at the close of March 2026, with the Composite Index recording an impressive year-to-date gain of 48.91 per cent, while the Financial Stocks Index surged by 71.86 per cent. The strong performance reflects renewed investor confidence and increased activity across key sectors of the market.

According to the March 2026 market summary, market activities on the Accra bourse continued their positive trajectory, with the number of transactions rising sharply to 117,104. This represents a significant increase of 852.07 per cent compared to the same period last year, underlining heightened participation and improved liquidity on the bourse.

It said the top price gainers for the month included Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, which led the pack with a remarkable 97.07 per cent appreciation, followed by Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC (82.84 per cent), Ghana Oil Company PLC (80.23 per cent), and Enterprise Group PLC (57.35 per cent).

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The statement also outlined other notable gainers as Cocoa Processing Company PLC (57.14 per cent), Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC (37.74 per cent), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (33.78 per cent), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (24.17 per cent), Access Bank Ghana PLC (20.93 per cent), and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (15.93 per cent).

However, the GSE mentioned that some equities recorded losses during the period as Scancom PLC posted a marginal decline of 2.88 per cent, while Ecobank Ghana PLC fell by 6.60 per cent.

It revealed that TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC dropped by 13.72 per cent, SIC Insurance Company PLC declined by 15.38 per cent, and Fan Milk PLC slipped by 15.44 per cent. CalBank PLC recorded a loss of 21.59 per cent, GCB Bank PLC shed 29.25 per cent, while Societe Generale Ghana PLC recorded the steepest decline of 37.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market remained robust with the market closing the month with a total volume traded of 35.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 77.14 per cent.

The GSE said Treasury bills accounted for 43.25 per cent of the total volume traded, while government notes and bonds contributed 55.09 per cent. Corporate bonds made up the remaining 1.66 per cent.

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Moreover, on the equities market, a total volume of 193,804,792 shares was traded, with a corresponding value of GH¢1.09 billion and that represented a substantial increase of 782.86 per cent in volume and 441.40 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

It said cumulatively, the market recorded a year-to-date traded volume of 562,580,868 shares valued at GH¢2.79 billion, reflecting increases of 817.13 per cent in volume and 489.15 per cent in value year-on-year.

However, the GSE stated that on a month-on-month basis, fixed income market activity declined by 13.92 per cent, despite recording a year-on-year growth of 77.13 per cent. Year-to-date volume traded stood at 114.39 billion, representing a 93.08 per cent increase over the 59.24 billion recorded during the same period last year.