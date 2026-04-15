Sudan Condemns Berlin Conference As Devastating War Enters Fourth Year

Thousands of people fled the North Darfur capital El Fasher last October when it was overrun by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. They remain in makeshift camps in Tawila.

Sudan has condemned a Berlin donor conference as "surprising and unacceptable" interference as the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces enters its fourth year. Millions of people remain displaced, with widespread hunger and escalating attacks deepening the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Germany is hosting the conference on Wednesday in an effort to revive stalled peace talks and mobilise aid, but Khartoum said it was organised without consultation and warned that engaging with paramilitary groups would undermine state sovereignty.

Germany is aiming to secure more than €1 billion in funding commitments at the meeting.

The scale of suffering is severe. The vast majority of Sudanese people now live in poverty, 11 million have been uprooted from their homes and nearly twice as many face hunger.

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"People are exhausted," Amgad Ahmed, 42, a resident of Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, told the French news agency AFP. "Three years of war have worn people down. We have lost work, savings and any sense of stability."

The Berlin meeting brings together governments, aid agencies and civil society groups, but excludes both the Sudanese army and the RSF, the two sides fighting the conflict.

Similar conferences in London and Paris over the past two years failed to produce a diplomatic breakthrough.

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War grinds on

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Nearly 700 civilians have died in drone strikes since January as attacks have escalated on both sides, particularly in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, the United Nations said.

"The greatest humanitarian crisis of our time, which is not very often in the public eye," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Famine was declared last year in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, with 20 more areas at risk, the UN said.

Humanitarian funding is at just 16 percent of what is needed, according to Luca Renda, the UN Development Programme representative in Sudan.

"There are many external actors involved in this war," Renda told AFP. "And as long as this continues, unfortunately, the chances of peace are very slim."

Diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt - known as the Quad - have so far failed. Talks stalled after army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the group in November of bias over Abu Dhabi's membership.

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Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey back the Sudanese army, while the United Arab Emirates is accused of arming the RSF. All sides deny direct involvement.

The Berlin conference will discuss how to "exert influence on the key actors", German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said.

Germany will provide a further €20 million in aid to Sudan this year, its development ministry said.

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Capital slowly recovering

A fragile sense of normal life has returned to parts of Khartoum since the army re-established control there last year.

Markets have reopened, traffic has resumed and national secondary school exams were held this week after nearly two years of widespread school closures.

According to the United Nations, around 1.7 million people have returned to the capital, even as authorities work to clear tens of thousands of unexploded bombs left behind by the fighting.

"I was happy to come back," Al-Basheer Babker al-Basheer, 41, told AFP. "But when I went into the city centre, it was heartbreaking.

"The road to the university where I studied is no longer the same. The walls are black. They are not the same places we used to go to."

Meanwhile, African Union Commission Chairman Mahamoud Ali Youssouf has voiced hope for a cessation of hostilities but acknowledged "we are not there yet".

He said: "When the whole world is focusing on Iran and Ukraine and other crises, I think it is very much appreciated that Germany puts this agenda on the table so that we do not lose sight about the suffering of the people of the Sudan."

(with newswires)