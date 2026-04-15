Sudan Quintet - 'Berlin Conference Opportunity to Reinforce International Engagement, Call for De-Escalation, and Elevate Sudanese Civilian Perspectives...'

Thousands of people fled the North Darfur capital El Fasher last October when it was overrun by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. They remain in makeshift camps in Tawila.

Berlin — The Sudan Quintet (African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, European Union, and the United Nations) says it "remains committed to facilitating an inclusive Sudanese-owned inter-Sudanese political dialogue aimed at ending the war and laying the foundations for a peaceful political transition."

In a joint statement on the eve of the Third International Conference on Sudan which begins in the German capital Berlin later today (April 15), the Quintet, which co-hosts the conference, expresses "grave concern at the continued deterioration of the situation in Sudan". The statement laments that "as the conflict enters its fourth year, ongoing hostilities, widespread violence against civilians and an increasing risk of fragmentation are driving displacement, deepening humanitarian needs and affecting stability across the region."

In its joint statement, the Quintet underscores "the urgent need to reduce violence to prevent further suffering and destruction; ensure the protection of civilians and critical national infrastructure; and enable full, safe, rapid and sustained humanitarian access and assistance to all those in need," and speaks of "the advancement of a Sudanese-owned political pathway".

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The Quintet views the conference in Berlin as "an opportunity to reinforce international engagement, call for de-escalation and elevate Sudanese civilian perspectives at a critical moment in the conflict." To this end, the Quintet has convened a wide spectrum of participants drawn from a broad range of civilian, professional, women, youth, and political networks, many of whom reflect wider constituencies rather than participating in an individual capacity, to participate in the Civilian and Political Seminar of the 2026 International Sudan Conference in Berlin. The Quintet underscores that this conference is not an endpoint, nor can it alone encompass the full diversity of Sudanese civilian and political voices."

The Quintet acknowledges the importance of the civilian segment of the International Sudan Conference as a space for the civilian Sudanese stakeholders to articulate a shared call for de-escalation and the advancement of a Sudanese-owned political pathway. The Quintet encourages Sudanese civilians to use this opportunity to amplify areas of convergence, by helping to reduce political tensions, promote social cohesion and engage constructively in preparations for an eventual inter-Sudanese dialogue.

The Quintet reaffirms its full respect of Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. It rejects any attempt to undermine these principles, including through the imposition of parallel governing structures that risk further fragmenting the Sudanese state. It calls on all those with influence to support these de-escalation efforts and help create conditions conducive to a negotiated and durable peace.

Civil society

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In separate statements previously reported by Radio Dabanga, leading Sudanese independent democratic civil society groups, namely the Declaration of Principles Alliance, the Democratic Civil Society Platform, the Sudan Civic Convergence Tracks, and the Sudan Peace Call, have addressed an open letter to the Principals of the international Quintet and Quad coalitions, ahead of the Conference on Sudan in Berlin on April 15, 2026, presenting their collective position "as a coherent, independent civic bloc".

They declare that "peace in Sudan cannot be achieved without the full participation of its people, because Sudanese civil society is organised, united in purpose, and ready to engage", and demand "genuine inclusion at every stage, grounded in local realities".

Independent media

The Sudan Media Forum coalition of 23 independent media institutions in Sudan, including the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, has addressed letters to all state representatives and diplomats of the Quartet (the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt), the Quintet (the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), League of Arab States, European Union and the United Nations), as well as the Foreign Ministers of co-hosts Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, ahead of the Conference on Sudan in Berlin, underlining that "any process to design a framework for dialogue, consultation, and a peaceful democratic transition in Sudan, should place media independence at the core of the process.