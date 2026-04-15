Ghana: Freight Forwarders Defy Strike, Continue Duty Payments At Tema Port

SOME freight forwarders operating at the Tema Port have indicated their intention to continue paying import duties despite the ongoing four-day strike declared by the Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA), the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), and other allied trade groups.

The forwarders said their decision had largely been influenced by directives from importers, who were increasingly concerned about rising demurrage charges imposed by shipping lines due to delays in clearing goods at the port.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to the revenue pay point at the Long Room within the port enclave yesterday showed that business activity was slower than usual at the banks, although some transactions were still being processed.

Speaking to the paper, a clearing agent, Kwasi Adu Beko, explained that while they understood the concerns raised by the striking groups over the implementation of the Publican AI System, they could not halt operations entirely as it would impose heavy financial burdens on clients.

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"We respect the position of the associations, but if our clients instruct us to go ahead with the clearance processes, we have no option. The cost of demurrage is rising by the day, and someone has to bear that cost," freight forwarder, Nana Adjei Boateng, disclosed.

According to him, shipping lines did not suspend demurrage charges during industrial actions, holidays, or weekends, making it difficult for importers to fully comply with the strike directive.

He said the situation could discourage importers and exporters, reduce business activity at the ports, and ultimately affect livelihoods within the sector, potentially leading to job losses.

He added that prolonged delays could also result in congestion at the port and further complicate logistics operations.

However, the striking groups insist their action is in protest against the Publican AI System, which they claim has led to increased import duties at the ports.

The development highlights growing divisions among stakeholders in the freight forwarding and trading community, with some prioritising collective industrial action to push for policy review, while others seek to minimise immediate financial losses.

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Meanwhile, the leadership of GUTA and GIFF has maintained that the strike is necessary to press home their demands regarding the new system, urging members to remain united.

However, the decision by some freight forwarders to continue paying duties suggests that full compliance with the strike may be difficult, as economic pressures mount.

The situation at the Tema Port continues to evolve, with authorities and industry players closely monitoring the impact of the strike on port operations and trade flows.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, TEMA

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