Ghana: Dragons Edge Tigers in Rugby League Men's 13s Championship Opener

THE Dragons Rugby League Club kicked off the seventh edition of the Rugby League Men's 13s Championship at the weekend with a hard-fought 32-23 victory over Nungua Tigers Rugby League Club at the University of Ghana Rugby League field.

Dragons, who placed fifth last season, have set their sight on the title this season, and has since augmented the team with national team players like Elvis Ayertey, Chris Ebo Dagama, John Bless Mensah and Emmanuel Amoah-Acheampong, among others.

The game burst into life as early as the second minute with Ayertey opening a 4-0 lead. However, Bless Mensah missed the conversion a minute later before scoring a penalty on the fifth minute to extend the lead.

Tigers responded in the ninth minute through Kofi Montchon, who crossed the line but missed the conversion while Francis Lawson crossed on the 17th minute before shooting the conversion wide.

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Ayertey scored a try but missed the conversion again, but Tigers' Abdul Razak Ismail scored a try with Charles Kwaku Dzisah successfully converting.

But Dragons' Emmanuel Amoah-Acheampong added another try while Bless Mensah converted to give Dragons a 20-10 halftime lead.

Tigers started the second half strongly with Godfred Aikins scoring a try while Montchon added a drop goal to keep Tigers within reach.

However, Dragons responded with power and composure as Prince Chris Ebo Da-Gama scored a try, with Mensah adding the conversion, followed by a Francis Lawson try and a successful conversion to extend the lead.

Tigers refused to go down without a fight as Anthony Tawiah scored two tries in the 65th and 70th minutes but missed both conversion.

Despite the spirited fight back from Tigers, Dragons held firm to claim a 32-23 victory.

Tigers Anthony Tawiah was adjudged the outstanding player of the game.

In the day's other game, defending league winners, Bulls Rugby League Club, opened their season with a dominant 40-0 victory over Titans.

The final game of the day saw Panthers combined great defensive discipline with clinical finishing to flush out Skolars Rugby League Club by a commanding 16-0 victory.

Match day two is schedule for April 26, and that will see Dragons take on Accra Panthers, Skolars face Bulls while Nungua Tigers come up against Titans.