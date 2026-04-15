Ghana: Volta Region to Get Category II FIFA Stadium

HE Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, has assured the people of the Volta Region of government's determination to build a Category II FIFA sports stadium to facilitate the development of grassroot sporting activities for the development of the area.

Mr Gunu said the government placed emphasis on youth development and believed that sports played a crucial role in the government's youth development agenda to enable them to advance their potential in the various sporting activities for growth.

Mr Gunu gave the assurance at the eighth anniversary celebration of the Volta Region branch of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in Ho, which was on the theme: "Eight Years of SWAG Volta; The Impact and Development in Sports Journalism."

According to the Regional Minister, the sports ecosystem needed greater investment, and the government's 24-hour economy would enable rapid growth in the areas of digital sports marketing and event management, which had the capacity to attract private sector investment.

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He said sports had greater potential in changing the lives of the youth and promoting tourism, and also, attract investors not only to develop the various sports including football and athletics but also facilitate growth in the tourism sector, adding that the Volta region would leverage that ability to promote tourism in the region.

The minister commended the Volta Region branch of the association for their activities over the years, which promoted sports in the area, adding that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) had recognised the important role sports journalism played in development and had collaborated with the various media houses for growth.

Mr Gunu, therefore, urged sports journalists to shift focus from reporting on scores to inspiring the youth to develop their talents in the various sporting disciplines, stressing that sports could be used to engender community development.

Furthermore, the minister stressed that, "The private sector needs the media to develop because a vibrant media will attract investors for a broader expansion of economic opportunity."

The National President of SWAG, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, lauded the Volta region branch of the association and reminded members to always be guided by ethical conducts in sports journalism, including accuracy and timeliness to ensure credibility.

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Mr Yeboah said it was important for SWAG members to appreciate that sports journalism was not only about reporting the event but also should use their skills to attract investors to sports activities, stressing the need to use sport journalism to influence community development.

He said, "Sports journalism should not be confined to sports commentary and radio discussions alone, but must be regarded as a strategic national development tool for economic growth."

Mr Yeboah said it was regrettable that everyone with smart phones had become a social media publisher with speed, which undermined ethical conduct of ensuring accuracy and credibility, adding that, "today everyone can publish but not all of them can be trusted."

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Dr Harrison Kofi Belley, who chaired the function, explained that sports writers contributed much to the development of the game over the years, citing Mr Yeboah as a legend whose commentary did not only serve as an exceptional entertainment but also distinguished himself as a professional.