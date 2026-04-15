Ghanaian Skaters Shine At Cotonou Int'l Challenge

GHANAIAN skaters, Dosseh Aziado and Moses Sewornu, won gold and silver medals on Saturday at the inaugural International Challenge Cotonou Skating (I2CS), delivering a strong showing for Ghana.

Competing in the elite Master Men Marathon, the two athletes from the Volta Region dominated the feature race, placing the country atop the podium in the competition's most demanding category.

The result marks a milestone for Ghana Skate, the national federation overseeing all roller-skating sports in the country and highlights the growing strength of skating development outside the capital, Accra.

"This is not just a win for Dosseh and Moses. It is a win for every young skater in Ghana who dreams of competing internationally," said Mr Johnson Kwaku Gameli Kportufe, President of Ghana Skate.

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"We are grateful to the Benin federation for the excellent organisation and to Team Benin's head coach, Sera Kim, for raising preparation standards across the region."

The International Challenge Cotonou Skating was hosted by the Benin federation as a regional event aimed at promoting competitive roller sports in West Africa. -GNA

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