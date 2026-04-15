West Africa: Ghana Appoint 73-Year-Old Queiroz As Head Coach for World Cup Campaign

14 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Ghana have named Carlo Queiroz as the new head coach of their senior national football team, the Black Stars.

The former Real Madrid coach, who has also previously managed Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran, will lead Ghana's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz is set to begin work immediately. Ghana's opening Group L fixture is against Panama on 17th June at BMO Field in Toronto, followed by a match against England on 23rd June at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They will then face Croatia on 27th June at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Sources close to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) indicate that the appointment is a short-term arrangement, covering the World Cup, with a review planned after the tournament.

This appointment concludes a two-week search that began on 30th March when the GFA sacked Otto Addo.

His dismissal came hours after a 2-1 friendly defeat to Germany in Stuttgart, marking the Black Stars' fourth consecutive loss in pre-tournament preparations, following defeats to Japan, South Korea, and a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna.

Addo, who had guided Ghana to the tournament with eight wins and one draw from ten qualifying matches, was relieved of his duties just 72 days before the World Cup's opening ceremony.

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