Nigeria: Onyedika Nominated for Best African Player Award in Belgium

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has been nominated for the prestigious Ebony Shoe Award in Belgium.

The annual prize honours the best African player, or player of African descent, in the Belgian Pro League.

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Promise David, who is of Nigerian heritage, has also been shortlisted.

Other nominees include Zakaria El Ouahdi (Racing Genk), Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), and Adem Zorgane (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise).

Onyedika has made 25 league appearances for Club Brugge this season, scoring once.