Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Colonel, 6 Soldiers During Raid On Military Base in Borno

A colonel and six soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

This came as a Mobile Police Officer and 13 others were reportedly killed in fresh attacks by suspected armed herdsmen on communities in Otukpo and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a statement, yesterday, said: "Troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of April 12 2026.

"Following intense fire exchanges, the terrorists were put to flight, with troops maintaining control of the location.

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"Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops' location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside six other gallant personnel.

"His actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, reflected the highest traditions of military leadership, courage, selfless service and leading from the front.

"His willingness to move towards the troops in the heat of the battle, despite the prevailing danger, stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men.

"Operation HADIN KAI deeply mourns the loss of this exceptional officer and the other brave personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

"Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the memory of the Armed Forces and the grateful nation they served."

Mopol, 13 others killed in Benue

The attack, Vanguard gathered, also left several others injured, while many are still missing though search for them is ongoing.

A local source disclosed that the Mobile Police Officer was killed on Saturday while attempting to repel an attack by armed herders on Upu community in Otukpo LGA.

"Police personnel came to repel an attack by armed herdsmen, who invaded Upu and it was in the process that the herdsmen killed the officer," the source said.

Another eyewitness revealed that the attackers had earlier struck on Friday, invading Ikobi and Adija communities, where three persons were killed and several others sustained serious injuries.

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He said: "After killing two persons in Ikobi and one in Adija on Friday night, where many were injured and some declared missing, they returned on Sunday afternoon and attacked Edikwu-Ankpali, killing 10 persons, including women.

"So far, we have recovered 10 bodies in Edikwu-Ankpali and many people are injured. As we speak, youths are still combing the bushes in search of those who are missing.

"Our fear is that, given the scale of the attack and the number of persons unaccounted for, more bodies may still be found in the bushes because the attackers came with the intention to massacre our people.

"It is all tears and wailing across the affected villages. Innocent people were killed for no reason, yet it feels like nothing has happened.

"This is unfortunate. Our people should be on their farms, but armed herdsmen are forcing us off our land, and the government has failed to stop their atrocities.

"The government has not prioritised the safety of our people. All they seem to care about is the 2027 elections while our people are being killed in their homes. It is deeply saddening."

Confirming the attacks in Apa LGA, the council Chairman, Adams Ochega, described the situation as unfortunate and appealed for calm, assuring residents that security had been reinforced in the affected communities.