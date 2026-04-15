Nigeria: Customs Auctions Impounded 43,750 Litres of Petrol in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, put up 43,750 litres of seized petrol for public auction in Ilorin, Kwara State, following a major interception by men of the Operation Whirlwind along Niger/Kwara States corridor.

Addressing stakeholders at the Kwara Area Command office, the national coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller Abubakar Aliyu, said the seizure was carried out on the directive of the comptroller-general of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Aliyu disclosed that the intercepted fuel, valued at N43.75m, was recovered through intelligence-driven operations across several flashpoints, including Kaiama, Shiya, Kenu, Boriya, Luma, Bokuru-Baruten, Ilesha-Baruba, Taberu and Salla-Gwanara.

He explained that the seizure comprised 1,510 jerrycans of 25 litres each and 30 drums of 200 litres, noting that the operation reflected the agency's renewed determination to halt the illegal diversion of petroleum products.

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"This successful interception underscores our resolve to safeguard Nigeria's strategic resources and ensure they are managed in the collective interest of citizens," Aliyu said.

He described fuel smuggling as a grave economic crime that deprives the country of revenue, disrupts supply chains and drives up costs for ordinary Nigerians.

"Beyond economic losses, this illegal activity strengthens criminal networks, weakens border security and poses a serious threat to national stability," he added.

Aliyu commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), led by Nuhu Ribadu, for providing strategic intelligence and policy support, which he said has enhanced coordination among security agencies.

He also acknowledged the role of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), noting that its regulatory guidance ensures enforcement actions align with industry standards.

Aliyu praised officers of Operation Whirlwind for their professionalism and vigilance, warning smugglers that enforcement efforts would only intensify.

"Let this serve as a clear warning--the era of impunity is over. We will continue to identify, pursue and dismantle smuggling networks wherever they operate," he stated.

Aliyu urged residents of border communities to support security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that tackling smuggling requires collective effort.

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He added that the public auction of the seized petroleum product demonstrated the agency's commitment to transparency and accountability in handling confiscated goods.

Also speaking, acting Customs Area Controller, Kwara Command, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Ogundeyi, commended sister agencies, stakeholders and the media for their continued support.

He said the success recorded by Operation Whirlwind was a product of strong collaboration and intelligence sharing among security operatives.

Ogundeyi called for sustained synergy among relevant agencies, stressing that such cooperation remained vital in protecting Nigeria's economic interests and curbing illicit trade.