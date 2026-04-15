Nigeria: Seyi Vodi Opens Up On Journey to Success, Recalls First Income Experience

Nigerian businessman and fashionpreneur Oluwaseyi Adekunle, alias Seyi Vodi, has shared his growth journey as a successful entrepreneur, revealing how he earned his first salary.

The founder and chairman of Vodi Group revealed this at a panel session during an event. The fashionpreneur mentioned that his very first salary was earned through NYSC, amounting to N3,600.

Seyi Vodi pointed out that his monthly allowance served as the initial capital for his business, which has experienced a giant leap in the fashion sector.

"I've been paid 500 naira, where a single Individual has offered me $300,000 to render service. The first ever money I made was from NYSC, and it was ₦3,600."

He further recounted that while other Corp members were spending their allowances on trivialities, he was working on how to reinvest the profit in something of worth.

"Now I earn $300,000 just to sew a single cloth," he noted.

The fashion icon is known for his high-quality clothes and is patronised by some of the most famous and high-profile individuals. In 2017, he was listed among the largest fashion labels in Nigeria.